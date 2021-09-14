Iconic American Style Reigned Supreme at the 2021 Met Gala

All the looks you need to see from this year's ball. After a year hiatus, the fashion world’s “Oscars” have finally arrived, and boy were they worth the wait. From Lil Nas X’s transformation into a golden suit of armour to Billie Eilish’s nostalgic ode to Holiday Barbie, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour got exactly what she wished for on the Met Gala 2021 red carpet. “I’m so grateful for the effort people make and how much fun they seem to have and how fearless they are on the Met Gala carpet,” Wintour declared on the Vogue.com livestream. “It’s a beacon call for individuality.”