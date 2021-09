A Pike woman was arrested recently on charges that she was driving under the influence of alcohol with her three small children in her vehicle. According to an arrest citation by Pikeville Police Officer Amanda Lowe, she responded on Sept. 6 to a call of a reckless driver on U.S. 23 northbound. An off-duty officer called in the complaint, the citation said, and told dispatch the vehicle was “all over the roadway.”

PIKE COUNTY, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO