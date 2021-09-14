CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield bring televangelist couple to life in ‘Eyes of Tammy Faye’

By Alex Miranda, Kathy Paz
WSVN-TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey say the eyes are the window to the soul, and Jessica Chastain is baring her soul in the new movie “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Deco’s resident eye candy, Alex Miranda, is here with more. If Makeover Monday had a spokesperson, it would definitely be Jessica Chastain in this...

wsvn.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

The Eyes of Tammy Faye review – Jessica Chastain nails gaudy TV evangelist

A compelling performance from the often miscast actor carries an otherwise by-the-numbers look at a Christian couple who spectacularly fell from grace. Back in 2011, the sudden ubiquity of Jessica Chastain – from small-screen blink-and-misses to big-screen “oh her again” hits – meant that doors that had previously been closed were now opening, a relative embarrassment of riches for an actor breaking out in her 30s. While her three roles that year were all playing “the wife”, they still showed a promising versatility and thus, Chastain was thrust to the upper echelons of casting wishlists.
CELEBRITIES
Allure

How Jessica Chastain Became Tammy Faye Bakker

In the opening scene from The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the infamous televangelist, played by Jessica Chastain, tells a makeup artist that she won't be removing her lashes for a shoot. It's a callback to Fenton Bailey's and Randy Barbato's 2000 documentary, on which the 2021 film is based. "That's my trademark, and if I take my trademark away, then it’s not me," Tammy Faye Bakker says in the documentary. "You can do anything else, but my eyelashes stay where they are." Bakker was a four-foot-eleven firecracker with big lashes, and an even bigger heart, who loved Jesus as much as she loved her L’Oreal Waterproof Lash Out Mascara. She would become known for her over-the-top look as much as she would the scandals that befell the multimillion-dollar evangelism empire she started with her then-husband Jim Bakker.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Inside Jessica Chastain's 7-Hour Transformation for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' (Exclusive)

"I am, like, swinging for the fences here," Jessica Chastain says of her performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, in which she embodies the infamous and eponymous televangelist. "Because Tammy Faye is such a larger-than-life personality. The pitch of her voice, the accent, the way she sings, the way she preaches, the clothes she wears, the way she did her makeup, the way she loved, everything is so large."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Jesus
Person
Andrew Garfield
Collider

'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' Director Michael Showalter on Getting Jessica Chastain’s Prosthetics Just Right

While Jessica Chastain has delivered many great performances over the past decade, her work in The Eyes of Tammy Faye as Tammy Faye Bakker might be her best yet. While watching director Michael Showalter’s film, I was blown away by Chastain’s transformation into Bakker with the way she used everything at her disposal to vanish into the role. Chastain has previously talked about how she spent many years studying Bakker’s mannerisms and vocal inflections, and it shows. At times when she's wearing the clothing and makeup you might forget it’s not Bakker on screen. If you’re a fan of watching great actors deliver incredible performances, look no further than The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
MOVIES
Thrillist

Jessica Chastain Exudes Positivity in an Exclusive Clip from 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

Since the first images were released of Jessica Chastain as the singer and televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in the new biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye, out in theaters September 17, there was speculation as to how the Oscar-nominated actress was going to pull off playing the one-time tabloid icon. Just how would Chastain embody Tammy Faye? Would she rely on makeup and prosthetics? Or would there be something deeper at work?
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Look Through The Eyes of Tammy Faye And Find Out All About About Jessica Chastain's Oscar-Buzzy Performance

Praise be, Jessica Chastain has delivered what may be the big-screen performance of the year in her new biopic, The Eyes of Tammy Faye!. The long-awaited feature film had its world premiere on Sun., Sept. 12 at the Toronto International Film Festival (the event that tends to usher in the start of awards season every year) and buzz is already building that the 44-year-old actress’ portrayal of evangelist Tammy Faye Messner is an absolute must-see.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Candy#Makeover
Den of Geek

The Eyes of Tammy Faye Review: Jessica Chastain Buries a Soul Somewhere in There

The Bible says eyes are a window to the soul, and the scripture ain’t lying when it comes to The Eyes of Tammy Faye. If you can look past all the clutter and myriad distractions, there is a resilient and even boisterous spirit radiating from Jessica Chastain every time you meet her gaze. Yet it’s sometimes hard to notice—and not because of all the makeup and prosthetics they add to the actress’ face as the movie goes along. Rather what traps this richly textured performance is the glossy and fairly shallow biopic in which it’s situated. Here is a Hollywood movie that has bottomless reservoirs of empathy for its real life subject matter, but little interest in understanding or digging deep into the world that used and abused her.
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ Review: Jessica Chastain Shines in Frazzled Biopic About Price of Faith and Fame

More than a decade after the collapse of the sprawling empire created by televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker — due to the decidedly un-Christian demands of greed, sexual impropriety, and real affection for all things gold — Tammy Faye began to reemerge into very public life. The cherry on top of a motley career that saw the former television personality doing everything from appearing on “The Surreal Life” to penning a book about her ordeal was a documentary titled “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which sought to unpack the truth about her wild rise to fame. Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato’s doc gave Bakker — an icon for all the wrong reasons — the chance to tell her story, her way, which means with significant embellishment and plenty of heart.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
worldofreel.com

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’: High-Wire Acting From Jessica Chastain Saves This Otherwise Conventional Biopic [TIFF]

In “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Jessica Chastain completely transforms herself to play popular and eccentric televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker (a playfully over-the-top Andrew Garfield), rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network. Their message of love, acceptance and prosperity was eventually shattered by financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and a cheating scandal.
MOVIES
Collider

Jessica Chastain on ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ and Why She Lost Sleep Preparing for Her Singing Scenes

While Jessica Chastain has delivered many great performances over the past decade, her work in The Eyes of Tammy Faye as Tammy Faye Bakker might be her best yet. While watching director Michael Showalter’s film, I was blown away by Chastain’s transformation into Bakker with the way she used everything at her disposal to vanish into the role. Chastain has previously talked about how she spent many years studying Bakker’s mannerisms and vocal inflections, and it shows. At times when she's wearing the clothing and makeup you might forget it’s not Bakker on screen. If you’re a fan of watching great actors deliver incredible performances, look no further than The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
CELEBRITIES
People

Brandon Blackstock's Daughter Savannah Expecting First Baby: 'Most Precious Secret'

On Wednesday, the 19-year-old daughter of Brandon Blackstock announced she is pregnant, expecting her first baby with boyfriend Quentin Lee. Savannah shared the exciting news on Instagram with pictures from a nature-filled photoshoot featuring Savannah and Lee, 24, both sporting cowboy hats. The soon-to-be mom also wore a gray dress that hugged her baby bump.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

These Co-Stars Secretly Dated While Working Together

"It was such a huge part of my life and no one knew about it." Some things in Hollywood are better off kept a secret -- and sometimes that includes on-set romances. In order to avoid the prying eyes of the paparazzi and avoid potential workplace complications, some actors chose to keep their relationships with co-stars on the down-low.
RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Worst-Dressed at the 2021 Emmy Awards, According to You

The 2021 Emmy Awards is always an occasion to make a statement on the red carpet. This year’s black tie affair featured an array of bold and statement-making looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded select celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many actors’ and actress’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their shock, surprise and confusion over a variety of celebrities’ outfits that appeared on the carpet throughout the evening. From colorful suits to supersized sleeves, discover some of the 2021 Emmy Awards’ worst...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy