UCLA Gymnast Nia Dennis Kicks Off Met Gala With Floor Routine Across Red Carpet
UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis is no stranger to going viral with epic floor routines, and she made waves once again in New York on Monday night. Dennis kicked off the Met Gala with a major bang, backflipping her way across the red carpet as a marching band played Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk." There are sure to be plenty of outlandish entrances to the Met Gala on Monday night, though it's unlikely any are as impressive as Dennis's.www.chatsports.com
