CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Top US spy says Somalia, Yemen, Syria and Iraq represent greater terrorist threat than Afghanistan

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfghanistan is no longer the US' top concern among international terrorist threats to the American homeland, the nation's top spy said at an intelligence and national security conference in Washington on Monday, even amid ongoing fears from some critics who argue that the country could become a haven for terrorist organizations like ISIS and al Qaeda to regroup following the US withdrawal.

www.wicz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Top Pakistan diplomat details Taliban plan

Be realistic. Show patience. Engage. And above all, don’t isolate. Those are the pillars of an approach emerging in Pakistan to deal with the fledgling government that is suddenly running the country next door once again — Afghanistan’s resurgent, often-volatile Taliban. Pakistan’s government is proposing that the international community develop...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Conversation U.S.

Taliban, Islamic State arm themselves with weapons US left behind

The weapons and military equipment left behind by the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, including through the collapse of the Afghan army, are now largely in the hands of the Taliban – and likely other militant groups as well. Though many politicians’ and observers’ reactions have been sensationalized, it does highlight significant problems arising from U.S. arms transfers during the two-decade-long War on Terror.
MILITARY
Reuters

UK calls on China and Russia to agree Afghanistan strategy

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will on Wednesday call for China and Russia to agree a coordinated international approach to prevent Afghanistan becoming a haven for militants, according to a statement by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at the United Nations. Foreign ministers from Britain, China, Russia, the United States and...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avril Haines
Axios

FBI Director says withdrawal from Afghanistan could provide "safe haven" for terrorist groups

FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Wednesday that the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan could lead to the region becoming "a safe haven" for terrorist groups again. What he's saying: “We are, of course, concerned that there will be an opportunity for a safe haven to be re-created there, which is certainly something we’ve seen in the past,” Wray said during a House Homeland Security Committee briefing.
U.S. POLITICS
Shore News Network

‘Get Out Before They Get You’: Lieutenant General In Charge Of Iraq Withdrawal Says US Didn’t Prepare For ‘Worst Case Scenario’ In Afghanistan

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org. Read the full story at the Daily Caller News Foundation. The Biden administration’s failure to prepare for...
MILITARY
Fox News

Taliban names spokesman as Afghanistan's ambassador to UN

The Taliban have reportedly nominated Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s U.N. ambassador and have asked to speak at the United Nations. A letter from Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi sent to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres first confirmed the news, and Reuters first reported it. The move comes just...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Yemen#American#Isis#Al Qaeda#The Islamic State#Afghans#Al Shabaab#Cnn#Cable News Network Inc
The Independent

The Latest: Turkey says US failing to help Afghan refugees

The Latest on the UN General Assembly:__UNITED NATIONS — After two decades in Afghanistan the United States should do more to help the country’s refugees, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in remarks aired Wednesday.Turkey hosts the world’s largest refugee population – some 4 million, mostly Syrians – and has warned that it cannot accept any more arrivals from Afghanistan.“Right now, the U.S. is failing to meet its obligations. We have more than 300,000 Afghan refugees and we will no longer be able to afford to welcome any more Afghan refugees in Turkey,” Erdogan said in a preview of...
IMMIGRATION
Foreign Policy

Could Somalia Be the Next Afghanistan?

The Taliban’s swift capture of power in Afghanistan took the world by surprise and triggered considerable introspection in the West about a 20-year conflict waged at immense human and material cost. More broadly, the outcome raises serious questions about the viability of internationally supported state-building projects, especially in the absence of an inclusive political settlement. This experience has ramifications well beyond Afghanistan, but perhaps nowhere are the parallels as striking as in Somalia.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Despite Afghanistan's capture rift emerges between Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 21 (ANI): Even though the Taliban has managed to capture Afghanistan and form a government, an internal rift between the faction has started emerging, according to media reports. Writing for The Spectator, David Loyn, said that Talian co-founder Mullah Baradar had expected to run the government but...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Birmingham Star

FBI Chief says terrorist groups probing US

Washington [US], September 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Terrorist groups are searching for US weaknesses in efforts to pull off a mass casualty attack reminiscent of September 11, 2001, especially with the American exit from Afghanistan, FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress on Tuesday. "We are certainly watching the evolving situation in Afghanistan....
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy