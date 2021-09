CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - At just 18 months old, Wyoming News Now Prep Athlete of the Week Caden Cunningham had a plastic golf club in his hands. The now junior at Cheyenne Central High School spent the first several years of his life in Florida. But despite the early introduction to golf, Caden fell away from the game for a few years when he was young. He said he was overwhelmed by the level of competition in the Sunshine State.

