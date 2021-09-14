CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles look to build off impressive, convincing road win

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pWFQi_0bv7ZwgK00
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni speaks to an offical during the first half of an NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Atlanta. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Fresh off a convincing win in his NFL coaching debut, Nick Sirianni rocked a “Dawg Mentality” T-shirt to his video conference Monday and reminded everyone not to get carried away with one game.

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Atlanta Falcons in 32-6 victory Sunday and will host the 49ers this week. San Francisco won its opener at Detroit.

“We’ve been talking about dog mentality over and over again,” Sirianni said. “It’s a week- to-week thing, a day-to-day thing. If I think about on Wednesday when we come back out here how well I played in the Atlanta game, then I’m gonna get my butt kicked this upcoming Sunday, so it’s living in the moment of what you are in.

“We literally live in the moment of how are we going to leave this building today better than we were yesterday. If you’re thinking about the past or have a big ego based on how you played, you won’t do that.”

Sirianni and Jalen Hurts aced their first tests, earning plenty of praise. They know that’ll quickly turn to criticism when the team goes through adversity and losses pile up.

“In all honesty, we won one game. We gotta go out there and do it again,” Sirianni said.

Coming off a 4-11-1 season that led to Super Bowl-winning Doug Pederson getting fired and franchise quarterback Carson Wentz being traded, the Eagles didn’t have high expectations. After one game, they’re the only team in the NFC East with a victory. It’s a long season, the longest ever as the NFL plays a 17-game schedule.

“All the hard work we put in, all the different changes we’ve endured, we’ve had to overcome and persevere with new coaching, new values as a football team, and buying into it,” Hurts said. “Coming out here we won, and started off the right way. I think that’s good.”

What’s working

The offense was balanced, featuring short and midrange passes and run-pass options. Hurts got in a rhythm early, made smart decisions and used his legs for positive gains when needed. Sirianni’s play calling catered to his young QB’s strengths.

Needs help

The Eagles must be more disciplined. They committed 14 penalties, including seven by the offensive line. They got away with it against the Falcons, who had 12 penalties.

Stock up

Wide receiver Jalen Reagor caught all six passes thrown for 49 yards, including a 23-yard catch-and-run TD. The 2020 first-round pick had a disappointing, injury-riddled rookie season. But he displayed the skills that made him the 21st overall pick, one ahead of Justin Jefferson.

Stock down

Right tackle Lane Johnson had three penalties for the first time since Dec. 25, 2017. The three-time Pro Bowl picked played only seven games last season because of an ankle injury.

Injured

Safety Marcus Epps left in the first half with a concussion. He’s in protocol. … Tight end Zach Ertz was sidelined with a hamstring injury. … Wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside sustained an ankle injury and is day to day.

Key number

1 — Hurts was sacked once after the Eagles allowed a league-high 65 last year mostly due to an injury-ravaged offensive line that featured 14 different combinations.

The Eagles host the 49ers, who beat the Lions 41-33.

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

NFL Week 1 picks: Predictions for Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons | Will Nick Sirianni get 1st win on the road?

Nick Sirianni will make his head-coaching debut Sunday when the Eagles travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 1. Here’s our comprehensive guide (and top betting offers) Sirianni is looking to lead the Eagles to a bounce-back campaign after preaching competition throughout his first offseason...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

More bad news for the Cowboys ahead of their Week 3 game against the Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 season isn’t off to a great start. Not long after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff Game, news broke that they’d be losing two key starters in the near future. Starting wide receiver Michael Gallup was placed on injured reserve with the expectation he’ll miss three-to-five weeks. Starting right tackle La’el Collins, meanwhile, was hit with a five-game suspension that begins in Week 2.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Atlanta Falcons#Jalen Hurts#Super Bowl#Lions
hot969boston.com

Cam Newton Announces Future Plans

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 27: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
The Spun

MRI Results On Baker Mayfield’s Shoulder Are Reportedly In

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had to leave yesterday’s game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury. He came right back in and helped the Browns win the game, but how is he feeling now?. Speaking to the media on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Texans’ Deshaun Watson Decision

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered an injury and may not be available this Thursday against the Carolina Panthers. But if you think Deshaun Watson is going to return to the team and save the day, you have another thing coming. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Watson...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Zimmer’s Quote About Kirk Cousins Is Going Viral

It’s never a good sign if your starting quarterback and head coach have a contentious relationship, but that seems to be exactly what’s happening in Minnesota. Just last month, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer publicly expressed his frustrations with starting QB Kirk Cousins for his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. More recently, the Minnesota coach criticized his quarterback’s tendency to settle for check-downs instead of pushing the ball downfield.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why Lamar Jackson, Ravens have not agreed to extension

Lamar Jackson could be the next NFL quarterback in line for a massive contract extension, but negotiations between him and the Baltimore Ravens are complicated by the fact that Jackson does not have an agent. At the very least, that has made it difficult for the two sides to get a deal done as the regular season approaches.
NFL
NBC Sports

Here's what Mac Jones said to Zach Wilson after Patriots beat Jets

Beyond the fact they'll meet twice a year as members of the New England Patriots and New York Jets, quarterbacks Mac Jones and Zach Wilson will be forever linked as members of the 2021 NFL Draft class. Through one meeting, it's a decided advantage for Jones, who watched his counterpart...
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy