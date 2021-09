Sammi Blocher netted a pair of goals as Cumberland Valley blanked Carlisle 3-0 Wednesday. Blocher provided the catalyst for a strong first half that proved to make all of the difference for the Eagles. Blocker found the back of the net at the 8:14 mark of the first quarter to give the Eagles an early 1-0 lead. Teammate Mia Boardman extended the lead later in the first quarter with a tally at the 1:58 mark. Blocher’s second goal at the 4:05 mark of the second quarter gave the Eagles all of the insurance that they would need.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO