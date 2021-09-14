CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Uber Drivers Are Employees, Not Contractors, Says Dutch Court

By Posted by BeauHD
slashdot.org
 9 days ago

Uber drivers are employees, not contractors, and so entitled to greater workers' rights under local labor laws, a Dutch court ruled on Monday, handing a setback to the U.S. company's European business model. It was another court victory for unions fighting for better pay and benefits for those employed in the gig economy and followed a similar decision this year about Uber in Britain. The Amsterdam District Court sided with the Federation of Dutch Trade Unions (FNV), which had argued that Uber's roughly 4,000 drivers in the capital are employees of a taxi company and should be granted benefits in line with the taxi sector.

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

8 Tips for Staying Safe as an Uber Driver

A lot of attention is rightfully paid to the safety of Uber riders. But, what about drivers? Uber's safety data shows that drivers were victims of nearly half of all sexual assaults during Uber rides in 2017 and 2018 in the United States. Additionally, drivers spend many hours on the...
TRAFFIC
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Uber ordered to pay taxi drivers damages in France

A French court on Friday ordered ride-hailing service Uber to pay damages to taxi drivers whose business suffered from unlicensed competitors. Uber France will have to pay 180,000 euros ($213,000) to 910 taxi drivers and their federation who brought a civil case against Uber for unfair competition, the court ruled.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
slashdot.org

Amazon's AI Cameras Are Punishing Drivers for Mistakes They Didn't Make

Amazon delivery drivers say surveillance cameras installed in their vans have made them lose income for reasons beyond their control. In February, Amazon announced that it would install cameras made by the AI-tech startup Netradyne in its Amazon-branded delivery vans as an “innovation” to “keep drivers safe.” As of this month, Amazon had fitted more than half of its delivery fleet nationwide with this technology, an Amazon spokesperson told Motherboard.
INTERNET
MassLive.com

Proposed ballot question could put not only Uber and Lyft drivers but also hotel and retail workers’ jobs at risk, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren says

Joining a heated political fight that could decide pay and benefits for more than 200,000 gig economy workers, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday warned that a proposed ballot question would harm scores of workers beyond the app-based drivers at its center. Warren gathered with organized labor leaders and the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
propertyindustryeye.com

Shocking! Drug Squad finds tenant had wired door handle to the mains

Propertymark says agents need to be diligent after a number of case studies have been bought to their attention on the growth of cannabis in rental properties and the devastating lengths tenants will go to booby-trap them in order to prevent anyone entering. A recent straw poll held by Propertymark...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Dutch Court#Reuters#European
abovethelaw.com

Attorney Sentenced To 7 1/2 Years In Prison For ‘Systematically Defrauding’ Biglaw Firm

A former Cooley attorney, James Brien, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for “systematically defrauding” the law firm and another former employer, the English governmental agency Commonwealth Secretariat, for over £640,000 ($886,000). His scheme involved diverting payments made by both the Commonwealth Secretariat and Cooley to his own bank account.
LAW
TIME

Here's Why Companies Aren't Fighting Biden's Employee Vaccine Mandate

President Biden met last week with business leaders to inspire others to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. His recent guidelines—that all companies with more than 100 employees mandate vaccination or weekly COVID-19 testing—caused a stir among workers claiming that it infringes upon their rights to medical freedom.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
riviera-maya-news.com

Two killed after out-of-control bus crushes cars

Veracruz, Mexico — Two people were left dead and at least 14 others left injured after a passenger bus approached a toll booth at full speed. The bus, which is said to have lost its brakes, slammed full highway speed into several cars that were waiting in line. Other vehicles...
TRAFFIC
protocol.com

Amazon’s push to legalize kush

Good morning! This Wednesday, why Amazon is pushing to legalize weed, the Oversight Board wants a word with Facebook, and Snoop Dogg's secret Twitter account might not be what you expect. The Big Story. Amazon says 'legalize it'. Amazon announced yesterday that it will be endorsing two separate bills in...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
Country
Netherlands
CNN

They took a stand against Amazon for their drivers. They say it cost them their businesses

Washington, DC (CNN) — Ryan Schmutzer and Tracy Bloemer, owners of businesses that deliver packages for Amazon in Portland, Oregon, hit their breaking point this spring. Both had run technically independent businesses since 2019 that usually rent vans owned by Amazon, and are paid by Amazon to deliver its packages. The businesses are called "delivery service partners," or DSPs, for short. DSPs have about 20-40 vans and up to 100 employees. The DSP program has expanded to nine countries, creating 158,000 jobs at 2,500 DSPs, according to Amazon.
PORTLAND, OR
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
The Independent

California 1st to set quota limits for retailers like Amazon

California on Wednesday became the first state to bar mega-retailers from firing warehouse workers for missing quotas that interfere with bathroom and rest breaks under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that grew from Amazon s drive to speed goods to consumers more quickly.The measure also bars Amazon, the online retail giant, and similar companies from disciplining workers for following health and safety laws and allows employees to sue to suspend unsafe quotas or reverse retaliation. The bill applies to all warehouse distribution centers, though proponents were driven by Amazon's dominance.“We cannot allow corporations to put profit...
RETAIL
The Independent

Amazon, Walmart and Target are luring workers with debt-free college degrees. Is it working?

Beginning next year, Amazon’s 750,000 hourly wage workers can have their entire future college tuition costs covered – debt-free. That includes textbooks and fees, as well as costs for high school diploma or equivalent programmes and language certification courses.Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, removed its $1-a-day fee to participate in its Live Better U programme and will now cover all tuition fees and textbook costs for 1.5 million employees.Within a week of Target’s announcement of its debt-free college programme last month, more than 10,000 people from its 340,000-strong front-line workforce signed up for information, a company spokesperson told The Independent.The...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy