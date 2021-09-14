CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crothersville, IN

Juveniles injured in single-vehicle accident on I-65 near Crothersville

By Staff Reports
Republic
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCROTHERSVILLE, Ind. — Two juveniles were seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on I-65 in southern Jackson County at 5 p.m. Sunday. According to the initial investigation by Trooper David Simpkins, a white 2011 Nissan Armada, being driven by Kayla C. Irish, 32, Lakeland, Florida was traveling northbound near the 36 mile marker, at the Crothersville exit. For an unknown reason, Irish lost control of the vehicle, struck a guardrail and overturned. The vehicle rolled before striking a concrete barrier wall and coming to rest. During the collision, a 9-year-old female and a 5-year-old male were ejected from the vehicle.

www.therepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti has resigned, protesting “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s president. Even before the migrant...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crothersville, IN
Accidents
City
Crothersville, IN
Jackson County, IN
Accidents
Jackson County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Indiana Accidents
State
Kentucky State
Crothersville, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Jackson County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
CBS News

FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for seniors and others at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization Wednesday for a third dose of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to be given to three groups — those 65 and older, those at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 and those at risk of developing "serious complications" due to "frequent institutional or occupational exposure," likely including frontline health care workers and prison inmates. The authorization makes the Biden administration's plan to roll out booster shots this week at least partially possible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadassss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles#I 65#Accident#Trooper David Simpkins#Irish#The Indiana State Police#Howard S Wrecker Service
NBC News

Biden steps into Democrats' brawl to rescue his agenda

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is scrambling this week to save his agenda from a bitter fight among fellow Democrats — and signaling that he will sacrifice some parts of it to secure others. If the president can't fashion a compromise, he risks losing roughly $4 trillion worth of spending...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy