Juveniles injured in single-vehicle accident on I-65 near Crothersville
CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. — Two juveniles were seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on I-65 in southern Jackson County at 5 p.m. Sunday. According to the initial investigation by Trooper David Simpkins, a white 2011 Nissan Armada, being driven by Kayla C. Irish, 32, Lakeland, Florida was traveling northbound near the 36 mile marker, at the Crothersville exit. For an unknown reason, Irish lost control of the vehicle, struck a guardrail and overturned. The vehicle rolled before striking a concrete barrier wall and coming to rest. During the collision, a 9-year-old female and a 5-year-old male were ejected from the vehicle.www.therepublic.com
