It was called Operation Encore - a secret FBI investigation into connections between Saudi Arabia and the hijackers who carried out the attacks on 9/11. The families of the victims have wanted to see a 16-page document that summarized that investigation for years. And last night, they got it. The Biden administration made it public, or at least a redacted version of it, and it tells a complicated story and offers a fuller picture of the help that some of the hijackers received in this country earlier than official accounts. NPR's Laura Sullivan joins us now with the details. Good morning.

