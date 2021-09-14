CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB umpire hit in face with baseball on errant throw during Cardinals-Mets game

By Ryan Gaydos
Fox News
Fox News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn MLB umpire was hit in the face by an errant throw during a game Monday night between the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals. Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor hit a liner toward Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa in the bottom of the second inning. Sosa moved to his left to corral the ball and twirled to throw it toward first base. The ball, however, never reached first base and instead hit umpire Junior Valentine in the head.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Mets swept away by Cardinals as playoff hopes take another hit

If the needle on Tylor Megill’s gas gauge finally reached “E” on Wednesday, it’s certainly understandable. The rookie right-hander arrived to the major leagues this year without having thrown more than 71 ²/₃ innings during a season in his career. He’s nearly doubled that total this year between the minor leagues and the Mets, with 2 ¹/₂ weeks still remaining in the season.
MLB
cbslocal.com

Mets’ Playoff Chances Take Hit With Frustrating 11-Inning Loss To Cardinals

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Edmundo Sosa hit the go-ahead single in a three-run 11th inning and the hard-charging St. Louis Cardinals climbed all the way back into playoff position Tuesday night with a wild 7-6 victory over the New York Mets. New York scored twice in the bottom of the...
MLB
chatsports.com

Hand’s errant throw, Chisholm’s homer off Familia result in another bad loss for Mets

The first six innings of this game were the El Mago and Stro show, as Javier Báez and Marcus Stroman did everything they could to put the Mets on their back and carry them to victory. But baseball is a team sport, and it takes more than just two players to will a team towards a win. And in the end, the collective effort was not there, and the failures of the bullpen and the bats with runners in scoring position resulted in a demoralizing 3-2 loss to the Marlins.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
audacy.com

'AARP Day': Today's Cardinals, Mets starting pitchers are oldest in baseball

NEW YORK (KMOX) - Monday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets will be a rare matchup with Adam Wainwright and Rich Hill on the mound for their respective teams. Although it won't be the oldest matchup of starting pitchers in baseball history, it's pretty close. Wainwright,...
MLB
MLB

Ump able to stay in after throw hits face

NEW YORK -- First-base umpire Junior Valentine's focus inadvertently put him in harm's way on a routine play during Monday’s game between the Mets and Cardinals at Citi Field. Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar led off the second inning and hit a ground ball to Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa, who went...
MLB
chatsports.com

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins MLB Game Info

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Mets -1.5 Total: 7.5 Over (-115) | Under (-105) New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Prediction and Picks. Despite mediocre offenses, the main concern lies with both pitchers having an elevated WHIP, especially with Luzardo, who has...
MLB
chatsports.com

Mets look to gain ground in playoff race as they face Cardinals

The Mets (72-72) continue their homestand as they face off for three games with the Cardinals (73-69). Earlier this season, New York and St. Louis split four games at Busch Stadium. The Mets took two out of three from the Yankees in a thrilling conclusion to the 2021 Subway Series....
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edmundo Sosa
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Dylan Carlson
metsmerizedonline.com

Series Preview: Mets Host Cardinals For Three Games At Citi Field

The New York Mets (72-72, third place in the National League’s eastern division) continue their second-to-last home stand of the season, hosting manager Mike Shildt’s St. Louis Cardinals (73-69, third place in the National League’s central division) for three night games at Citi Field. For the Mets, coming off an emotional series victory over the New York Yankees, complete with a 9/11 memorial, comebacks, blown leads, and a benches-clearing incident, the story remains the same. They need to win basically every day, get help from other teams, and see what happens. The hope is that the series against the Yankees propels them to do exactly that.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

MMO Game Thread: Cardinals vs Mets, 7:10 p.m.

LHP Jon Lester (5-6, 4.75 ERA) vs. RHP Tylor Megill (3-4, 4.06 ERA) The Mets had an opportunity last night to close the gap in the division race and the wild card race – and they couldn’t seize it. The Mets lost in extra innings in a back and forth...
MLB
kmaland.com

MLB (9/13): Cardinals shut out Mets in series opener

(Queens) -- The St. Louis Cardinals rolled to an easy 7-0 win over the Mets on Monday in MLB action. Paul Goldschmidt had a home run among two hits, drove in two and had two runs while Yadier Molina and Harrison Bader added three hits apiece. Tyler O’Neill also had two hits for St. Louis.
MLB
The Day

Cardinals power past Mets 11-4 for three-game sweep

New York — After a big night back home, Harrison Bader was munching happily on his postgame meal when it was time to field a few questions. “New York-style pizza is delicious,” he said. “New York-style bagels, New York-style pizza, is just good for the soul.”. Bader and the streaking...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals Mets#The New York Mets#The St Louis Cardinals#The Cincinnati Reds#National League#The San Diego Padres
SportsGrid

September 15 MLB Betting Guide: St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets

Total: 8 Over (-118) | Under (-104) Odds to Win World Series: Cardinals +20000 | Mets +12000. St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets Prediction and Picks. Look for the Mets to bounce back from Tuesday’s loss with the offense facing a starting pitcher with an elevated WHIP, providing run support of Megill and avoiding the sweep.
MLB
telegraphherald.com

MLB: Cardinals hammer Mets

Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado each hit one of St. Louis’ four homers, and the Cardinals flashed some fantastic outfield defense in beating the New York Mets, 11-4, on Wednesday night in New York for their fifth straight victory. rrison Bader homered, drove in three runs and made a timely...
MLB
ClutchPoints

MLB odds: Cardinals vs. Mets prediction, odds, pick, and more – 9/15/2021

The St. Louis Cardinals look to finish off a series sweep in the Big Apple on Wednesday when they face the New York Mets for the third straight game. Both teams are battling in the Wild Card race and therefore every win is crucial moving forward. The Cardinals shut the Mets out by a score of 7-0 in their opener on Monday night. Adam Wainwright picked up the win as he threw six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out four batters. It’s time to make continue our MLB odds series and make a Cardinals-Mets prediction and pick.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Houston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker: 'I've never seen anybody like' Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is rewriting history books and redefining traditional limits placed on ballplayers. He does it all with a reverence and respect that’s won the admiration of Astros manager Dusty Baker, who acknowledged it’s “tough not to like” the 27-year-old Japanese superstar. “He’s tough not to like because anybody that...
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
Fox News

Fox News

591K+
Followers
117K+
Post
533M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy