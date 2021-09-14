MLB umpire hit in face with baseball on errant throw during Cardinals-Mets game
An MLB umpire was hit in the face by an errant throw during a game Monday night between the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals. Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor hit a liner toward Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa in the bottom of the second inning. Sosa moved to his left to corral the ball and twirled to throw it toward first base. The ball, however, never reached first base and instead hit umpire Junior Valentine in the head.www.foxnews.com
