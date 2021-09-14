MLB umpire hit in face with baseball on errant throw during Cardinals-Mets game

The first six innings of this game were the El Mago and Stro show, as Javier Báez and Marcus Stroman did everything they could to put the Mets on their back and carry them to victory. But baseball is a team sport, and it takes more than just two players to will a team towards a win. And in the end, the collective effort was not there, and the failures of the bullpen and the bats with runners in scoring position resulted in a demoralizing 3-2 loss to the Marlins.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO