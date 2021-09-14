CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carbon County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carbon, Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-13 20:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-13 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Carbon; Monroe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR CARBON AND SOUTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTIES At 843 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Stormville to near New Mahoning, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Lehighton, Palmerton, Jim Thorpe, Nesquehoning, Weatherly, Stormville, Brodheadsville, New Mahoning, Kunkletown, Gilbert, Pocono Raceway, Rossland, Long Pond, Albrightsville, Kresgeville, Sun Valley, Jonas, Meckesville, Beltzville State Park and Saylorsburg. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 72 and 90. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 292 and 295. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti has resigned, protesting “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s president. Even before the migrant...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Carbon County, PA
County
Monroe County, PA
City
Long Pond, PA
City
Saylorsburg, PA
City
Jim Thorpe, PA
City
Monroe, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
Weatherly, PA
City
Kunkletown, PA
CBS News

FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for seniors and others at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization Wednesday for a third dose of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to be given to three groups — those 65 and older, those at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 and those at risk of developing "serious complications" due to "frequent institutional or occupational exposure," likely including frontline health care workers and prison inmates. The authorization makes the Biden administration's plan to roll out booster shots this week at least partially possible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadassss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
NBC News

Biden steps into Democrats' brawl to rescue his agenda

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is scrambling this week to save his agenda from a bitter fight among fellow Democrats — and signaling that he will sacrifice some parts of it to secure others. If the president can't fashion a compromise, he risks losing roughly $4 trillion worth of spending...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy