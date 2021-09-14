Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carbon, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 20:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-13 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Carbon; Monroe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR CARBON AND SOUTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTIES At 843 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Stormville to near New Mahoning, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Lehighton, Palmerton, Jim Thorpe, Nesquehoning, Weatherly, Stormville, Brodheadsville, New Mahoning, Kunkletown, Gilbert, Pocono Raceway, Rossland, Long Pond, Albrightsville, Kresgeville, Sun Valley, Jonas, Meckesville, Beltzville State Park and Saylorsburg. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 72 and 90. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 292 and 295. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH