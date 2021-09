The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will meet tomorrow to discuss Coronavirus boosters. Yesterday, three reports were published in support of the argument that people may need the third dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine over time. The reports are part of a batch of data that will be discussed by the FDA’s vaccine advisers when they consider the request by Pfizer to approve their third dose for most people six months after their second dose of the vaccine during the meeting. Health departments around the country are getting ready to roll out booster doses next week if the FDA gives the green light.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO