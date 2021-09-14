CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coalition of 60 Environmental Groups & Community Leaders Demand FDA Ban & Reclassify Oxybenzone, Octinoxate & Octocrylene in OTC Sunscreen

An alliance of environmental groups, community leaders, academics and businesses representing thousands nationally submits a Citizen Petition to the FDA calling for the ban of toxic sunscreen chemicals ahead of FDA’s September 27 proposed order on sunscreens. The petitioners representing the group are non-profit Island Green Living Association and Joe DiNardo, a retired industry toxicologist.

