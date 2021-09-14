CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

James T. Brady, Chair of Hogan’s 2014 Campaign and Adviser to Governors, Dies

By Danielle E. Gaines
marylandmatters.org
 9 days ago

James T. Brady, the chair of Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr.’s 2014 campaign and former chair of the University System of Maryland Board of Regents, died Friday after complications from a stroke. He was 81. Brady was an adviser to Maryland governors who served as co-chair on the gubernatorial transition...

www.marylandmatters.org

Comments / 0

Related
localdvm.com

Governor Hogan announces immediate authorization of COVID-19 booster shots for seniors in congregate care facilities

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) –Maryland Governor (R) Larry Hogan announced vaccine booster shots will be available for seniors 65 years and older in congregate settings. Along with seniors, Hogan also directed that pharmacies can provide booster shots to anyone who determines themselves immuno-compromised, even without a prescription. “For several weeks now,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Governor Hogan Appoints Anne Arundel County Delegate to Circuit Court Bench

Governor Larry Hogan has appointed an Arundel Arundel County delegate to the Circuit Court. According to the Office of the Governor, Delegate Michael Edward Malone was selected to serve on the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court. "Delegate Malone will continue to be strong advocates for the law and will continue to serve the citizens of Anne Arundel County and Maryland honorably," the Governor's office said.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
maryland.gov

GOVERNOR LARRY HOGAN

Governor Hogan Joins Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices “Road to Recovery” Series. Tours Strum Contracting, Discusses Economic Recovery Efforts with Small Business Owners. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today welcomed the nationwide Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices “Road to Recovery” series to Maryland, joining local small business owners for...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Must Read Alaska

Giessel signs on as co-chair of Walker for governor

Former Senator Cathy Giessel, a Republican, signed on as a cochair of the Bill Walker-Heidi Drygas campaign for governor. Giessel, who was once one of the more right-leaning members of the Republican establishment, joined people like Democrat Reps. Andy Josephson, Ivy Spohnholz, Bryce Edgmon, and Adam Wool, Big Labor boss Joey Merrick, and other hard Democrats and a few Republicans in the list of co-chairs for the campaign.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Joins Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices “Road to Recovery” Series

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today welcomed the nationwide Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices “Road to Recovery” series to Maryland, joining local small business owners for a roundtable discussion on the challenges they face to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. “Despite the unprecedented economic challenges of the past 19 months and battling the worst global pandemic in […] The post Governor Hogan Joins Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices “Road to Recovery” Series appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Governor Hogan Meets With Afghan Interpreter Resettled In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan met with an Afghan interpreter and his wife on Thursday. The two recently resettled in Maryland as part of the Special Immigrant Visa Program. The Governor’s Office did not provide the names of the new Marylanders, but the interpreter worked with the U.S. Military as a cultural advisor and translator. When the Taliban completed its take over of the country, Governor Hogan announced the state is “ready and willing” to take more Afghan refugees. “When America began its withdrawal from Afghanistan, I made clear that Maryland was ready and willing to welcome these Afghan allies,” said Governor Hogan. “Many of these Afghan citizens bravely risked their lives to provide invaluable support to our efforts as interpreters and support staff, and we have a moral obligation to help them.” jaz-8862_originalCredit: Office of Governor Hoganjaz-8830_originalCredit: Office of Governor Hoganjaz-9079_originalCredit: Office of Governor Hogan Officials from the Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area, a group helping the couple resettle, was also in attendance. The Governor’s Office said Maryland ranks fourth in the nation for accepting special immigrant visa holders.  
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James T. Brady
Person
Jordan Mcnair
cnsmaryland.org

Education reform panel resists Hogan’s diversity request

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The nominating committee for an education reform panel has not reopened applications, despite Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s urgent request on Sept. 10 for more diverse nominees. Gov. Hogan’s letter requested the committee to “immediately reopen the application process and provide a slate of nominees that accurately reflect...
EDUCATION
wmar2news

Governor Hogan joins coalition to help Afghan allies in the U.S

ANNAPOLIS, Md — Governor Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that Maryland has joined Welcome.US a national initiative to mobilize Americans to welcome and support the resettlement of Afghan allies in the United States. Welcome.US is being co-chaired by former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, as well as...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces Project Restore Now Accepting Applications From New or Expanding Maryland Businesses

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that Project Restore, the State of Maryland’s $25 million economic recovery initiative to revitalize vacant retail and commercial spaces across the state, is now accepting applications. “Thanks to the hard work and the resilience of the people of Maryland and our small business community, our state has had one […] The post Governor Hogan Announces Project Restore Now Accepting Applications From New or Expanding Maryland Businesses appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Government Service#Arthur Andersen Co#Democratic#General Assembly#Republican#The Federal Reserve Bank#The Board Of Regents
The Baltimore Sun

Five things to know about the billions coming to Maryland from the American Rescue Plan

Maryland’s state and local governments have been awash in federal money to help with the response to the coronavirus pandemic. The latest is the American Rescue Plan Act, which has sent billions of dollars to Maryland over the last several months. State lawmakers were briefed Wednesday on how the process has been going on getting the money out to people and programs needing assistance. Here ...
MARYLAND STATE
marylandmatters.org

Frank DeFilippo: Trump’s Breadcrumb Trail is the Path Cox Hopes to Take in GOP Primary for Governor

The 2022 Republican primary election for governor could be Gov. Larry Hogan vs. Donald Trump all over again. Kelly Schulz may be carrying the banner of Hogan and Republican moderates into next year’s primary election for governor, but Del. Dan Cox (R-Frederick), a political fringe figure, believes he’s Maryland’s sequel to Donald Trump but could, instead, be a generous gift to Democrats.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces steps to increase nursing workforce across Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday announced that the state is taking additional steps to increase nursing personnel, providing hospitals with maximum flexibility to mitigate staffing shortages. “This week, Maryland reported the nation’s lowest COVID-19 case rate, and we continue to withstand the Delta variant surge better than just about any other state,” said Governor Hogan. “While our hospitalizations remain … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces steps to increase nursing workforce across Maryland" The post Governor Hogan announces steps to increase nursing workforce across Maryland appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces $3 million in grants to protect against hate crimes

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday awarded $3 million to protect more than 30 Maryland organizations and religious institutions against hate crimes. The funding, provided through the Protecting Against Hate Crimes (PAHC) program, will be used on equipment, personnel, and physical security enhancements. “Hate, bigotry, or racism of any kind is un-American, unacceptable, and wrong,” said Governor Hogan. “This funding … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces $3 million in grants to protect against hate crimes" The post Governor Hogan announces $3 million in grants to protect against hate crimes appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces $16.8 Million to Advance 42 Bicycle and Pedestrian Projects Across Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced $16.8 million in grants to support bicycle, pedestrian, and trail improvements through 42 projects across the state. The package includes $12.4 million in federal funding through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), $1 million through the Recreational Trails Program (RTP), and nearly $3.4 million in state funding through the Maryland […] The post Governor Hogan Announces $16.8 Million to Advance 42 Bicycle and Pedestrian Projects Across Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
marylandmatters.org

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates Outline Housing Policies At Forum

Six Democratic gubernatorial candidates laid out their plans to tackle housing insecurity and protect tenants at a Tuesday night forum, coalescing around reforms like access to counsel in eviction cases and rent stabilization. Democratic gubernatorial candidates Comptroller Peter V.R. Franchot, former Attorney General Douglas F. Gansler, former Obama administration official...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy