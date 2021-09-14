James T. Brady, Chair of Hogan’s 2014 Campaign and Adviser to Governors, Dies

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan met with an Afghan interpreter and his wife on Thursday. The two recently resettled in Maryland as part of the Special Immigrant Visa Program. The Governor’s Office did not provide the names of the new Marylanders, but the interpreter worked with the U.S. Military as a cultural advisor and translator. When the Taliban completed its take over of the country, Governor Hogan announced the state is “ready and willing” to take more Afghan refugees. “When America began its withdrawal from Afghanistan, I made clear that Maryland was ready and willing to welcome these Afghan allies,” said Governor Hogan. “Many of these Afghan citizens bravely risked their lives to provide invaluable support to our efforts as interpreters and support staff, and we have a moral obligation to help them.” jaz-8862_originalCredit: Office of Governor Hoganjaz-8830_originalCredit: Office of Governor Hoganjaz-9079_originalCredit: Office of Governor Hogan Officials from the Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area, a group helping the couple resettle, was also in attendance. The Governor’s Office said Maryland ranks fourth in the nation for accepting special immigrant visa holders.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO