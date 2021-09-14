CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg County, OK

Two adults, two teenagers killed in car accident in Pittsburg

By FOX23.com News Staff
 9 days ago
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Man who died while fishing at Verdigris River identified.

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — Four people — two adults and two teenagers — were killed in a car accident in Pittsburg Sunday night, Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) confirmed.

According to OHP, five people were driving in a car west on SH-31A near Stuart, Okla. in Pittsburg County. The car went off the road, hit a tree and rolled. Javen Springs, 33, was airlifted to St. Johns Hospital and is stable.

Meghan Ransome, 30, Christopher Carrion, 30, and two unnamed teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP is investigating the accident.

