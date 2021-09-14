Coalition for University Place begins Wednesday

Submitted by Chris Saunders. On Wednesday, September 15 the first meeting of our coalition United for University Place will take place. The purpose of the coalition is to step into the needs, issues and gaps of our community. This fall we will be working on a community assessment. Anyone interested in participating or has info to share in the process is welcome to attend this meeting on Sept. 15 from 11:30 to 1 pm at University Place Presbyterian Church (8101 27th St W, University Place, WA 98466) lower lounge. This is also a great place for representatives of non-profits to connect and network. Come hear what we are about.