CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Big Atlanta-Based Broadcaster Gray Television Expanding Studio Arm With Third Rail

By Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
Deadline
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ICIgT_0bv7VxQD00

Broadcaster Gray Television has acquired Third Rail Studios , a film and TV production facility in Georgia, from Integral Group for $27.5 million.

The studio built in 2016 is adjacent to and will now be integrated into a studio and community development Gray is building in Doraville, about 20 minutes from Atlanta. The project, called Assembly , is currently under construction at the former site of a General Motors assembly plant.

Third Rail Studios’ clients include Netflix and Apple and productions from Ozark, to Rampage with Dwayne Johnson, Mile 22 with Mark Wahlberg, the Dolly Parton series and the Ballad of Richard Jewell . Apple has leased a significant amount of space within Third Rail Studios to help fulfill its production needs.

Third Rail stages, mill and support spaces and production offices will serve as an anchor for the future multi-studio site being built on 127 acres. The first phase is expected to be finished by fall, 2022.

“Third Rail Studios is a pioneer in bringing film and television production to the Atlanta community, and we are excited to join forces to create an entire studio city to serve Georgia’s booming media industry. We are thankful for all of the work already completed at Assembly and proud to usher in the next chapter for the historical site.” said Gray CEO Hilton Howell.

Assembly will have easy access to I-285, I-85, two MARTA stations, and DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Development plans include studio space, mixed-use development and entertainment areas for the Atlanta community.

Gray is also a majority investor in Atlanta-based Swirl Films, which will occupy one of the stages on the property. It owns video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom and RTM Studios and launched Circle Network with Opry Entertainment in 2020.

Gray, one of the nation’s largest independent broadcasters, is in the process of buying Meredith’s TV station group. When that deal closes it will own stations serving 113 markets reaching 36% of U.S. TV households.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Byron Studios Development to Expand Stage Capacity in Australia (EXCLUSIVE)

Australia has been so successful in attracting overseas films and international streaming series that the country has deprived it of available sound stages. Russell Crowe who recently made the case for the establishment of new film studios at Coffs Harbour on the New South Wales coast, is not the only one planning to add new capacity. Developers at Ballina, further up the coast, make a similar case and are advancing with plans to develop the Byron Studios where part of recent Netflix series “God’s Favorite Idiot” was filmed. Ballina, which is closer to Queensland, Brisbane and the Village Roadshow Studios at Gold Coast...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

‘Summertime’: Will Smith Song In Works As Screen Gems Musical Feature From Westbrook Studios & Davis Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Westbrook Studios and Davis Entertainment have entered development on Summertime, a hip-hop musical based on Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff’s song of the same name, which Peter Saji will write and direct for Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems, in his feature debut. “Summertime” was the lead single on DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince’s fourth studio album, Homebase, and won the collaborators a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. Since its release back in May of 1991, the song has endured as a beloved summer anthem. Sony Music controls the main recording, with Sony/ATV holding...
MOVIES
arlnow.com

Rosslyn-Based Bitpath is Reimagining TV Broadcast Tech in Internet Age

Sponsored by Monday Properties and written by ARLnow, Startup Monday is a weekly column that profiles Arlington-based startups, founders, and other local technology news. Monday Properties is proudly featuring 1515 Wilson Blvd in Rosslyn. Rosslyn-based Bitpath is working to roll out a 21st-century use for a midcentury technology: TV broadcasting.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
chatsports.com

BLAST Premier expands into Israel with broadcast deal

International Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament series BLAST Premier has announced a media rights deal with the Gaming Channel, Israel’s first linear 24/7 esports and gaming TV channel. The agreement will see the Gaming Channel own exclusive rights to broadcast BLAST Premier in Hebrew within Israel until the end of the...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta film and television studio gets a new owner

ATLANTA — One of Atlanta's most notable film and television production facilities is now under new management. Third Rail Studios, originally developed by The Integral Group, was purchased by Gray Television on Tuesday for $27.5 million. Opening in 2016, Third Rail Studios has been home to a number of high-profile...
ATLANTA, GA
seattlepi.com

UTA Set to Establish Base of Operations in Atlanta

United Talent Agency and its partner company Klutch Sports Group have announced plans to establish a new base of operations in Atlanta. The move makes UTA the first major talent agency to establish a significant on-the-ground presence in the city, and the new office will add to UTA’s network in Beverly Hills, Nashville, New York and London.
ATLANTA, GA
Deadline

Netflix Acquires Roald Dahl Story Company

Netflix has acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company for an undisclosed figure, giving it access to the full catalogue of works from the famed British author. The deal extends a relationship between the two companies that began in 2018 with an initial pact that gave the streamer access to 16 titles for animation adaptations. To date, projects put into motion include Taika Waititi and Phil Johnston’s upcoming series based on the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and an adaptation of Matilda The Musical with Sony and Working Title. Netflix said today it was eyeing the creation of a universe of...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘The Endgame’ Co-Creator Jake Coburn Signs First-Look Deal With Universal Television

Jake Coburn has signed a first-look deal with Universal Television. Under the deal, Coburn will develop and produce projects for broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms. Coburn most recently co-created the drama series “The Endgame,” which was picked up to series at NBC earlier this week. “Jake is a dynamic storyteller with a keen knack for big ideas,” said Vivian Cannon, executive vice president of drama development for Universal Television. “We had so much fun working with Jake on ‘The Endgame,’ we couldn’t wait to broaden our partnership with him. Everyone at UTV is looking forward to lots more success with him in...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Jewell
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Dwayne Johnson
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount+ Bundle With Showtime Launches at $10

ViacomCBS is bringing back its streaming bundle, six months after rebooting CBS All Access as Paramount+. The company is launching a bundle that includes both Paramount+ and Showtime, at two different price points: a $9.99 plan that includes Paramount+’s ad-supported tier, and a $12.99 tier that includes the premium ad-free tier. Without the bundle discount, the two services would cost $16 and $21, respectively. The company previously offered a bundle of CBS All Access and Showtime through Apple, at a $9.99 price point. It ended that offer earlier this year, however, ahead of the launch of Paramount+. Bundles have become a popular strategy to...
PARAMOUNT, CA
Deadline

Discovery CEO David Zaslav On WarnerMedia Deal, Streaming Rollout: “We Don’t Want It To Be Confusing,” Touts Studio’s “Cultural Heat”

Discovery CEO David Zaslav tried to drum up enthusiasm for the company’s upcoming merger with WarnerMedia, a deal that needs a little love given the ho-hum stock prices of both companies involved since it was announced last May with a very long lead time — not expected to close until the middle of next year. He enthused about the go-to-market strategy for what sounds like a new combined streaming service of HBO Max and Discovery+ that also draws on live sports and news and the sharpest assets of both media companies in the U.S. and globally. He told a Goldman Sachs...
BUSINESS
Variety

Longtime Disney Channels Chief Gary Marsh Segues to Production Pact

Gary Marsh, the longtime head of Disney Channels who steered such franchises as “High School Musical,” “Descendants,” “Phineas and Ferb” and “Gravity Falls,” will transition at year’s end to a production pact with the studio. Marsh is one of the most well-liked executives on the Disney lot, respected for his long tenure in shaping programming for Disney’s signature cable outlets. He is respected in the industry from his strong track record and eye for spotting budding talents including Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, the Jonas Brothers, Zendaya, Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Demi Lovato, Shia LaBeouf, Olivia Rodrigo and Debby Ryan. “Gary’s leadership and...
BUSINESS
tvtechnology.com

SK Telecom, Sinclair Advance 5G-based UHD Broadcasting

SEOUL—The South Korean mobile carrier SK Telecom is working to develop cloud-based 5G-based convergence broadcasting services that use AI to upres HD content to 4K, UHD content, according to reporting in the Aju Business Daily. The work is being done as part of SKT's CAST.ERA joint venture with the Sinclair Broadcasting Group.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Television Production#Integral Group#Assembly#Third Rail Studios#Marta#Dekalb Peachtree Airport#Swirl Films#Raycom Sports#Tupelo Raycom#Rtm Studios#Circle Network#Opry Entertainment#Meredith
The Hollywood Reporter

BBC Studios, Malaysia’s Astro Expand Partnership

BBC Studios is expanding its relationship with Malaysia’s pay TV giant Astro with the launch of linear channels BBC Earth and BBC Lifestyle together with on-demand channels BBC First and BBC Brit. Astro made BBC Earth and BBC Lifestyle available from Sept. 15, with BBC First and BBC Brit launching Oct. 15. BBC Earth is home to award-winning natural history and science programming such as Primates, Dynasties, Seven Worlds, One Planet, A Perfect Planet and the upcoming series Eden: Untamed Planet. BBC Lifestyle features the BBC’s host of home, design and cookery shows from global names such as Gordon Ramsey and Jamie...
ECONOMY
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Envoy Mortgage Expands To Atlanta

Envoy Mortgage lender expanded its Southeast operations to Atlanta, GA. Envoy Mortgage opened its first of several new branches in the Atlanta, Georgia area. The regional branch headquarter will be managed by mortgage veteran, and Five Star Lending Professional Award recipient, Phillip Sizemore. “Their depth of expertise and unparalleled customer...
ATLANTA, GA
seattlepi.com

Variety and A+E Studios Celebrate the Year in Television

Variety will host its annual Showrunners Dinner on Sept. 13, to celebrate the year in television ahead of Sunday’s Emmy Awards. The dinner will be hosted virtually, with invited showrunners receiving food and beverage courtesy of Craig’s. The event will be presented by A+E Studios and will feature opening remarks by Barry Jossen, President and Head of A+E Studios.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Rihanna, the farmer, the field and the cover up a decade on

It's been 10 years since one of the world's biggest pop stars was asked to "cover up" while filming an award-winning music video in Northern Ireland. It was farmer Alan Graham who talked that talk to Rihanna over how she was dressed while filming the We Found Love video in his field near Bangor, County Down.
MUSIC
Only In Georgia

This Small Georgia Walk-Up Window, Big Chick, Serves The Best Fried Chicken

Wouldn’t it be nice when the urge for fried chicken hits to have an easy, walk-up window in order to satisfy your craving? Welcome to Big Chick in Georgia, a Washington outpost that has been serving the scene for over 35 years. This small, walk-up window offers up scrumptious Southern eats, from their famous fried chicken served in buckets to homemade biscuits, and beyond.
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Deadline

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy