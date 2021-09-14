Big Atlanta-Based Broadcaster Gray Television Expanding Studio Arm With Third Rail

Broadcaster Gray Television has acquired Third Rail Studios , a film and TV production facility in Georgia, from Integral Group for $27.5 million.

The studio built in 2016 is adjacent to and will now be integrated into a studio and community development Gray is building in Doraville, about 20 minutes from Atlanta. The project, called Assembly , is currently under construction at the former site of a General Motors assembly plant.

Third Rail Studios’ clients include Netflix and Apple and productions from Ozark, to Rampage with Dwayne Johnson, Mile 22 with Mark Wahlberg, the Dolly Parton series and the Ballad of Richard Jewell . Apple has leased a significant amount of space within Third Rail Studios to help fulfill its production needs.

Third Rail stages, mill and support spaces and production offices will serve as an anchor for the future multi-studio site being built on 127 acres. The first phase is expected to be finished by fall, 2022.

“Third Rail Studios is a pioneer in bringing film and television production to the Atlanta community, and we are excited to join forces to create an entire studio city to serve Georgia’s booming media industry. We are thankful for all of the work already completed at Assembly and proud to usher in the next chapter for the historical site.” said Gray CEO Hilton Howell.

Assembly will have easy access to I-285, I-85, two MARTA stations, and DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Development plans include studio space, mixed-use development and entertainment areas for the Atlanta community.

Gray is also a majority investor in Atlanta-based Swirl Films, which will occupy one of the stages on the property. It owns video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom and RTM Studios and launched Circle Network with Opry Entertainment in 2020.

Gray, one of the nation’s largest independent broadcasters, is in the process of buying Meredith’s TV station group. When that deal closes it will own stations serving 113 markets reaching 36% of U.S. TV households.