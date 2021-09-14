Met Gala 2021: Timothee Chalamet, Yara Shahidi, Dan Levy, And More Light Up The Beige Carpet – Photo Gallery

The 2021 Met Gala , the biggest night in fashion, kicked off tonight in celebration of the history of American fashion.

Usually held on the first Monday of May, the Gala was postponed this year due to COVID-19. This is the first Gala since 2019, since 2020’s was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Actor Timothée Chalamet and singer-songwriter Billie Eilish co-chair this year’s Met Gala along with tennis icon Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman.

The Met Gala, New York’s annual benefit extravaganza of celebrities and fashionistas, returned to launch a two-part exhibition on American fashion, one of which will include the involvement of various film directors in the staging of the exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Each part of the exhibition – one opening this fall, the other next spring – will get its own gala: Today’s gala will be a smaller-scale event with Covid protocols, and will launch “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” opening Sept. 18. That part of the exhibition will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the museum’s Costume Institute and, according to the museum, “explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion.”

Next spring’s gala, expected to be on the larger scale of the gala’s past, is set for May 2, 2022, launching the second part of the exhibition titled “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” opening May 5. Both parts of the exhibition will close Sept. 5, 2022.

In addition to Chalamet, Eilish, Osaka and Gorman as co-chairs, the Met set Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour as the evening’s honorary chairs.

