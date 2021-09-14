City of Frederick Primary Election Day
To vote by ballot dropbox, complete and drop off your mailed ballot at one of the seven dropbox locations by Tuesday, 9/14/21 at 8 p.m. The secure locations include the Trinity School Voting Center, the Frederick County Board of Elections Office, the Talley Recreation Center, Hillcrest Commons, the Housing Authority Office, Frederick Community College, and Gov. Thomas Johnson High School. A map of these locations, with directions, is available at cityoffrederickmd.gov/2021election. Note: dropboxes will be monitored.www.fredericknewspost.com
