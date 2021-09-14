CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raheem Mostert Suffers Chipped Cartilage in Knee!! | How serious is that injury?

Cover picture for the articleDr. Jesse Morse shares his thoughts on Raheem Mostert’s knee injury. How serious is that injury?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.

