Raheem Mostert Suffers Chipped Cartilage in Knee!! | How serious is that injury?

Football season is back, so naturally, gameday injuries are, too. We didn't see (m)any blockbuster names go down, but whenever a starter is injured, it affects rankings (and waiver pickups) moving forward. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Raheem Mostert, and Jerry Jeudy are all slated to miss time. We wish them the best, but we have to evaluate what it means for the guys behind them. Our first regular season edition of fantasy injury updates provides what we know about each player's injury timeline and who to target if you were counting on them. You'll definitely want to work the waiver wire heading into Week 2 in that case. As always, stay tuned for more updates.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO