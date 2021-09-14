CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

How to deal with back-to-work blues from curbing mum guilt with a clever bedtime hack to FINALLY banishing exhaustion

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 9 days ago

TWO-THIRDS of workers are anxious about returning to the office, the Chartered Management Institute reports. Nikki Watkins looks at common worries and seeks advice. How to deal with back-to-work blues from curbing mum guilt with a clever bedtime hack to FINALLY banishing exhaustionCredit: Getty. SEPARATE HOME AND WORK LIFE. TRY...

districtchronicles.com

Comments / 0

Related
districtchronicles.com

Mum reveals how she ALWAYS leaves the house on time with these six easy hacks

One of the most frustrating things about having a family is that you can no longer just pop on your shoes, chuck on a coat and leave the house. If you’re a parent who struggles to actually make it over the threshold of your house in good time because of all the packing and preparation, you may be interested to hear this mum’s tips.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Tyla

Mum Left Mind-Blown By TikTok Baby Sleeping Hack

A mum-of-four has shared the incredible tip she learned on TikTok about the sleeping patterns of newborn babies. Lots of new mums might say that being accustomed to their baby’s sleeping style is one of the most challenging parts of becoming a new parent. However, Chrissy Horton, who runs the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hack#Banishing#Blues#How To Deal
districtchronicles.com

I’m a child expert and I never send my crying kids to their room

SOMETIMES, when parents weren’t allowed to deal with their own emotions as kids, they tend to pass that on to their little old ones. Well, a child expert revealed you shouldn’t really ignore your children when they’re crying. 3. A child expert revealed why she doesn’t send her kids to...
KIDS
TheDailyBeast

Fully Vaccinated 35-Year-Old Dies of COVID While Waiting for Last-Ditch Treatment

A 35-year-old woman in Portland died Friday of COVID-19 while on the waiting list for a last-resort treatment. Heather Greeley showed only minor symptoms during the first week of her infection, according to her fiancee Tyler Birkes, who also tested positive. When Greeley first had trouble breathing, Birkes took her to the ER in mid-August, but doctors did not admit her because she did not show any signs of pneumonia. Two days later, however, she could barely breathe at all, and Birkes rushed her back to the hospital. He said, “I got her in there, she was sitting in the wheelchair and they were admitting her and I rubbed her shoulders and I kissed her on the top of her head and told her I loved her and that’s the last time I saw her.” Greeley was on the waiting list for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment, a type of life support, when she succumbed to the virus. Birkes told local station KOIN, “Heather did everything right, she did everything she was supposed to do and is now suffering because people didn’t do their part.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Parenting
Tyla

Woman Shares Clever Hack To Get Rid Of Fruit Flies

Fruit flies are a common nuisance in our homes, especially during hot weather. We've all tried to shoo them away to no avail, as they buzz happily around our rooms. But if you're looking for a less strenuous, and potentially longer lasting solution, one woman on TikTok has found just that.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Dear Fiona: I recently got a job – but my husband still expects me to do all the housework

The problem…“I have been married for 25 years and had three wonderful sons, all of whom have now left home or are at university. My two oldest are doing well, have established careers and great partners. My youngest is studying biochemistry and has a job lined up after that. He will eventually have to move away for that job, so I do not anticipate he or his brothers returning home any time soon.“With this in mind, I got a job last year with a local IT firm; I enjoy it and it’s gone well. It’s challenging work involving quite long...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

Help! My Spoiled Half-Sister Is Demanding I Fund Her Gap Year in Bali.

﻿Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I am much older than my stepsiblings and half-siblings. I also had several lucky breaks that landed me financially secure at a pretty young age (plus, no college debt). My younger stepsiblings on my mother’s side weren’t that lucky. When my stepfather died, he didn’t leave a lot behind. His ex doesn’t make a lot, and that left my two stepsiblings staring down serious loans to even go to community college. I covered the costs until they got their associate’s degrees and helped out with some living expenses. We grew up together. On my father’s side, I have my 18-year-old half-sister Molly. Her parents have spoiled her most of life. She got a brand-new car when she turned 16.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito's Last Instagram Posts Show Freshly Dyed Hair & No Location Tag Leaving Internet Sleuths Questioning If They Were Shared By 'Person Of Interest' Brian Laundrie

Internet sleuths are all over Gabby Petito's last Instagram posts, pointing out what they claim are inconsistencies of her usual posting behavior. Devoted self-proclaimed social media detectives have honed in on three posts and are questioning whether "person of interest" Brian Laundrie was the one who shared them. Article continues...
CELEBRITIES
The Charleston Press

Woman gets infected with Covid-19 on her bachelorette trip, ended up in critical condition on ventilator on her wedding day, dies weeks later

While health experts urge everyone to get vaccinated against Covid-19, many people still remain vaccine hesitant and oppose the vaccine putting in danger themselves and the people around them. This was the case with this young woman who didn’t want to get the vaccine on time and ended up fatally after contracting the deadly virus on her bachelorette trip.
RELATIONSHIPS
Radar Online.com

Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie, Actress Accused Of 'Vindictive' Plot To Cut Ex Out Of Deal To Offload Her Shares In Former Couple's $164 Million French Vineyard Where They Wed

Brad Pitt slapped his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, with a lawsuit accusing her of trying to cut him out of a deal to offload her shares in the former couple's $164 million French property and vineyard – Chateau Miraval in Correns – where they tied the knot back in 2014. Article...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy