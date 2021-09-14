CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top US spy says Somalia, Yemen, Syria and Iraq represent greater terrorist threat than Afghanistan

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfghanistan is no longer the US' top concern among international terrorist threats to the American homeland, the nation's top spy said at an intelligence and national security conference in Washington on Monday, even amid ongoing fears from some critics who argue that the country could become a haven for terrorist organizations like ISIS and al Qaeda to regroup following the US withdrawal.

Washington Post

Contrary to Biden’s U.N. speech, the U.S. is still at war

President Biden gave a solid speech to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, but one line brought many observers up short. “I stand here today for the first time in 20 years with the U.S. not at war,” he said to applause. “We have turned the page.”. But have we...
POTUS

