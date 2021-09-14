Top US spy says Somalia, Yemen, Syria and Iraq represent greater terrorist threat than Afghanistan
Afghanistan is no longer the US' top concern among international terrorist threats to the American homeland, the nation's top spy said at an intelligence and national security conference in Washington on Monday, even amid ongoing fears from some critics who argue that the country could become a haven for terrorist organizations like ISIS and al Qaeda to regroup following the US withdrawal.southeast.newschannelnebraska.com
Comments / 1