CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camp Hill, PA

Trinity girls tennis downs cross-town rival Camp Hill

By Jon Fauber
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Camp Hill was able to earn a win in the #3 singles match, but Trinity swept the remaining singles matches and both doubles match-ups to come away with a 4-1 win Monday. Trinity’s Sadie Rieg turned in another strong performance in a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Eleanor Yale. Brinley Orris defeated Camp Hill’s Emma Chaplin 6-3, 6-4 in the #2 doubles tilt. Abigail Evelyn gave the Lions their only match win by way of a 7-5, 6-4 showdown with Abigail Evelyn.

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camp Hill, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Camp Hill, PA
PennLive.com

Mid-Penn field hockey stat leaders: goals, assists and saves

The Mid-Penn routinely produces some of the country’s top field hockey players, and PennLive will be keeping track of the conference’s statistical leaders this season. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The following is a look at goals, assists and saves leaders through Sept. 18...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trinity#Lions#Grace Hubbard
PennLive.com

Mid-Penn Conference high school football picks and predictions for Sept. 23-25

*Cedar Cliff (-16) at Lower Dauphin, Thursday, 7. Linder: Lower Dauphin (Cedar Cliff 35-20) Epler: Susquehanna Township (Greencastle-Antrim 27-18) Epler: East Pennsboro (Northern 33-30) *Mechanicsburg (-9) at West Perry. Linder: Mechanicsburg 31-17 Sostek: Mechanicsburg 28-14 Benscoter: Mechanicsburg 35-24 Esayas: West Perry (Mechanicsburg 39-35) Epler: Mechanicsburg 27-16 *Trinity (-14) at Newport.
HIGH SCHOOL
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
106K+
Followers
47K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy