Trinity girls tennis downs cross-town rival Camp Hill

Camp Hill was able to earn a win in the #3 singles match, but Trinity swept the remaining singles matches and both doubles match-ups to come away with a 4-1 win Monday. Trinity’s Sadie Rieg turned in another strong performance in a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Eleanor Yale. Brinley Orris defeated Camp Hill’s Emma Chaplin 6-3, 6-4 in the #2 doubles tilt. Abigail Evelyn gave the Lions their only match win by way of a 7-5, 6-4 showdown with Abigail Evelyn.