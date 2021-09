Have you bought chicken from a grocery store in the last 10 years? If you said "yes", then you might be entitled to some cash. Several chicken companies were recently found to have been conspiring to limit supplies of chicken to keep the prices artificially inflated. So, if you purchased chicken from Jan 1, 2009 through December 31, 2020 from Fieldale Farms Corporation, George’s, Mar-Jac Poultry, Peco Foods, Pilgrim’s Pride and Tyson Foods you could be eligible to participate in a class action lawsuit.

