Open for Business: Chicago Smerqs Springfield

A husband and wife added to their business portfolio with the March 18 opening of Chicago Smerqs Springfield. The barbecue eatery owned by Bill and Anedra Mosley occupies roughly 1,400 square feet at 3202 W. Republic Road, Ste. 500. Anedra Mosley said startup costs were close to $100,000, declining to disclose the four-year lease rate with Ozarks Investment Properties LLC. She said the restaurant originally was planned as a franchise venture with a friend who owned a Chicago Smerqs in Chicago. However, when the friend’s store closed, she said the deal fell through and the Mosleys moved forward using their own recipes. The menu includes pork ribs, beef brisket and fried catfish. Prices range $7.50-$22, according to its website. Mosley said the five-employee restaurant was closed for several weeks this summer due to damage from a fire and reopened Aug. 5. The couple also own A & B Blessings Home Healthcare LLC, and Bill Mosley owns real estate firm BMJ Realty LC.