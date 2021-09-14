CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Jeopardy! returns with Mike Richards, awkwardness, and Matt Amodio

cartermatt.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday the Jeopardy! season premiere arrived and suffice it to say, it was awkward — very awkward. This may be one of the most uncomfortable game-show premieres we’ve ever seen; one of the big reasons why was the presence of Mike Richards as host. There are a few important facts...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Mike Richards
talesbuzz.com

Why is the fired Mike Richards hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ starting tonight?

Tonight begins the 38th season “Jeopardy!” — and the show will open with its first permanent host since the death of Alex Trebek in 2020. That host? Mike Richards. But wait, you may be thinking: Wasn’t Mike Richards fired?. And the answer is: Yes. So undoubtedly, you have questions. Here...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awkwardness
KARE

Former 'Jeopardy!' EP Mike Richards is hosting this week. Here's why.

LOS ANGELES — "Jeopardy!" is set to debut its 38th season across the country in syndication on Monday. However, the long-running quiz show won't be able to fully escape from under the shadow of its behind-the-scenes drama, at least in its first week. Now-former "Jeopardy" executive producer Mike Richards will...
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Reveals Notable Change Made After Mike Richards’ Firing

Earlier this week, a Jeopardy! contestant on the newest season revealed a notable change to the game show following his taped appearance. Polygon deputy managing editor and new contestant Samit Sarkar opened up about his experience recently. In a series of Twitter posts, he shared that he was one of 11 new contestants to start Season 38, which will air beginning September 13. In fact, he’s one of the few contestants who appeared during host Mike Richards’ short full-time stint on Jeopardy!.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Mike Richards subtly references his Jeopardy! hosting controversy

“You know, the power of this show has always been derived from the contestants,” Richards said at the start of Tuesday's episode, taped before he stepped down as host and was later fired as executive producer. “And my pledge to Jeopardy! fans everywhere is to continue to make this stage a place where our contestants can shine their absolute brightest.” ALSO: Monday's Jeopardy! appeared to edit Richards' opening statement.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Vulture

Jeopardy! Distracts Us From Mike Richards With … Alex Trebek’s Name?

Oh, did you actually think Jeopardy! would kick off its season premiere with a “WE’RE SORRY” disclaimer and a bunch of “WE KNOW” chyrons? We mean, that would’ve been terrific, but no. Not yet, anyway. To answer the question you’re in the mood for: No, the game show didn’t acknowledge the Mike Richards hosting catastrophe during its September 13 episode (the first since Richards’s spectacular self-implosion occurred in mid-August). Instead, it opened with a 20-second segment informing viewers that the studio has been renamed The Alex Trebek Stage. Alex’s wife Jean, son Matt, and daughters Emily and Nikki were all present when Jeopardy! made the dedication in the late host’s honor. Besides that, it was business as usual behind the lecterns, with Richards even getting a “First Day on the Job” clue category during the Double Jeopardy round. Because “Examples of Game Show Icaruses” was a little too long for those blue tiles.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Mike Richards as Host: “Somehow So Smarmy”

Jeopardy! fans are not out of the woods yet. Even though former EP Mike Richards has stepped down from his role as permanent host of the game show and even exited as EP on both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, he’s still serving as host of the venerable quiz show this week. Audiences were unsurprisingly upset to see the ex-host when they lit up their TV screens to watch the Season 38 premiere of Jeopardy! last night (Sept. 13).
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Courier

Mayim Bialik reflects on Mike Richards' Jeopardy! exit

Mayim Bialik was determined to "help" on 'Jeopardy!' however she could after Mike Richards stepped down. The former 'Big Bang Theory' actress was originally hired to host primetime specials and spin-off series of the long-running quiz show, but following the departure of the programme's other new presenter - who stepped down as host after just nine days after past comments he'd made resurfaced - she was asked to fill in as daytime presenter, and was delighted to do whatever she could for her new "family".
CELEBRITIES
outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Has a ‘Theory’ Matt Amodio’s Win Streak Will Continue

It’s too bad being punny can’t earn you extra points on Jeopardy!. If it could, Matt Amodio would only extend his winning streak that much further. As Amodio’s triumph on the beloved trivia game show continues, thousands of fans are rallying behind him, including co-host Mayim Bialik. Tomorrow is the first in which we’ll see Bialik and Amodio together on the Jeopardy! set, and from the looks of it, the two already have a great rapport.
TV SHOWS
AOL Corp

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy