As we get down to the nitty gritty in this postseason chase, with the Red Sox among five teams within 3.5 games for two playoff spots, more and more focus is being put on the schedule. It’s not really something we pay all that much attention to for most of the season in the way fans do for, say, the NFL. In the marathon that is a baseball season, the quality of competition generally evens out, especially when talking about teams in the same division who have the same basic schedule. But as the sample gets closer, discrepancies in quality of competition grows, and it is the sort of thing that has the potential to swing a race.

8 DAYS AGO