With a young team and competing in one of the toughest regions in the state, the Riverwood softball team is holding its own in Region 7AAAAAA so far this season. The Lady Raiders were 5-7 overall and in sixth place with a 2-3 region mark in 7AAAAAA as of Sept. 15 with a roster dominated by freshmen and sophomores. They have won two of their last three games since coming back from a two-week hiatus due to Covid-19 concerns.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO