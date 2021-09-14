Self-driving Cars Market Regional Analysis – Toyota, BMW, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz

We've been dreaming about a self-driving car for years and it is depicted in many sci-fi movies as the final step in the evolution of the automobile. But how close are we to self-driving cars and will they be truly autonomous vehicles? To properly answer these questions, we need to understand the various aspects of autonomous driving. As we start the discussion, it would be prudent to get our definitions right. The Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) does not refer to autonomous cars but prefers the word automated instead.

