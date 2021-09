Mike Tverdov is one of Rutgers’ best defensive players. He’s also a program historian of sorts. The Union native grew up close to the Scarlet Knights’ halcyon days during Greg Schiano’s first tenure -- his brother Pete was a standout defensive lineman -- and is now helping to rebuild the program after being a bright spot during the Chris Ash era. So he can certainly appreciate the importance of Saturday’s showdown at No. 19 Michigan (3:30 p.m., ABC) and the impact a win could have.

