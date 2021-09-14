CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Local students named to Salisbury University Dean’s List

coastalpoint.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome 2,195 students were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Salisbury University. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of letter-graded coursework during the semester. Local students who were named to the SU Dean’s List included:

www.coastalpoint.com

Comments / 0

Related
manninglive.com

Faythe Barrett Named to SNHU Dean's List

Faythe Barrett of Manning has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's summer 2021 Dean's List. Eligibility for the Dean's List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.5-3.699 and earn 12 credits for the term. Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 150,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the "Most Innovative" regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.
MANNING, SC
Monroe Local News

SNHU announces local students on Summer 2021 President’s List

MANCHESTER, NH (09/13/2021)– It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2021 President’s List. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved...
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Kelly
Person
Abigail Johnson
Monroe Local News

Walton County Residents Make President’s, Dean’s Lists at Reinhardt University

WALESKA, Ga. – Reinhardt University is proud to announce the students who earned the recognition of being placed on the Spring 2021 President’s and Dean’s Lists. To be on the President’s List, students must take at least 12 credit hours, earning a 4.0 GPA and not have any incompletes. The...
The Nebraska City News Press

SCC Summer Dean’s List

Jakob Bennett of Nebraska City has been named to the Southeast Community College dean’s list for the summer 2021 term. To be recognized on SCC’s dean’s list, a student must complete at least six semester credit hours of the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5. Classes with a...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
nny360.com

Douglas Schneider earns dean’s list honors

WINCHESTER, VA. - Douglas Schneider, of Oswego, is one of 962 students who earned a spot on the dean’s list at Shenandoah University for the spring 2021 semester. To be considered for the dean’s list, students must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Glendale Star

Scott Theis named to Columbia dean's list

Columbia College of Missouri recently honored a variety of students on its dean’s list for the summer semester. To be named to the dean’s list, students at the Columbia, Missouri, school must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Su Dean S List#Millsboro
spartaindependent.com

Dean’s List stars

Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. ● Austin Krzyzak of Glenwood and is pursuing a bachelor of science in premedical health studies degree. He will graduate in 2022. ● Leah Kasica of Lake Hopatcong is pursuing a bachelor of science in magnetic resonance imaging degree. She will graduate in...
COLLEGES
Corsicana Daily Sun

Richland student named to President's List

Eric Castellon of Richland has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's summer 2021 President's List. Eligibility for the President's List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 and earn 12 credits for the term. Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit...
RICHLAND, TX
hamlethub.com

Danbury residents Leiya Istambouli and Sigal Shenkar named to SHU dean's list

Danbury residents Leiya Istambouli and Sigal Shenkar named to SHU's Spring 2021 Dean's List. Seton Hall University is pleased to announce that Danbury residents Sigal Shenkar and Leiya Istambouli qualified for the Spring 2021 Dean's list! Congratulations on your outstanding academic achievements. For more information, visit www.shu.edu.
DANBURY, CT
Bangor Daily News

Parker named to spring dean’s list at Seton Hall

SOUTH ORANGE, New Jersey — Seton Hall University is pleased to announce Lincoln Parker of Greenbush has qualified for the spring 2021 dean’s list. After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than “C”, qualify for the dean’s list.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
The Owensboro Times

Three local students named National Merit semifinalists

Local students Catherine Elizabeth Wright, Dylan Mather, and Hunter Wimsatt have been recognized as semifinalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Competition. Wright attends Apollo High School, and Mather attends Owensboro High School. Wimsatt attends The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky but is still considered a student at Owensboro Catholic High School.
OWENSBORO, KY
uwosh.edu

Additional spring 2021 Dean’s List, Honor Roll released

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have released the names of students added to the spring 2021 Dean’s List and Honor Roll. The registrar’s office reports that a College of Business internship class ended Aug. 20, causing a delay in reporting. The class has been graded and awards have been added to the students’ academic records.
OSHKOSH, WI
enewspf.com

Cynthia Gray of Park Forest Named to SNHU Dean’s List

Manchester, NH-(ENEWSPF)- Cynthia Gray of Park Forest has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s summer 2021 Dean’s List. Eligibility for the Dean’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.5-3.699 and earn 12 credits for the term. Full-time students who have earned a...
valdostatoday.com

President’s and Dean’s List Announced for Summer Semester at Wiregrass

Valdosta, GA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Interim President DeAnnia Clements is pleased to announce the Summer Semester President’s List and Dean’s List. The President’s List includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale during Summer Semester 2021.
VALDOSTA, GA
belmont.edu

Get to Know Belmont’s New Dean of Students Dr. Tamika Williams

This past June, Belmont University announced its new Dean of Students Dr. Tamika Williams! As the new school year starts, take some time to get to know Dr. Williams in a Q&A below. What does a “Dean of Students” do exactly?. As Dean of Students, I oversee the Division of...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wicked Local

ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT: A Provincetown resident has made the dean's list

Emily Meads of Provincetown has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's summer 2021 dean's list. Eligibility requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average of 3.5-3.699 and earn 12 credits for the term. The university is in Manchest.
Monroe Local News

Dalton Owens of Monroe named to Citadel Spring 2021 Dean’s List

CHARLESTON, SC (09/16/2021)– Dalton Owens of Monroe, Georgia is among the nearly 1,100 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2021 semester. The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point...
MONROE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy