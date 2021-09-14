CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Walmart Shuts Down Fake Press Release Claiming That Crypto Coin Can Be Used as Payment

By Emily Rella
fairfieldcitizenonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe old adage of don’t believe everything you read hit Walmart hard today after a fake press release was published by sources pretending to be the company. The fake release, which was sent out by Global Newswire, claimed that cryptocurrency coin Litecoin would soon be accepted as a form of payment at Walmart online, sending Litecoin skyrocketing up to nearly 30% at its highest uptick.

www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDEF

Walmart shuts down Hixson store for cleaning

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Walmart has shutdown it’s store in Hixson, temporarily, in connection to the pandemic. The location on Highway 153 closed on Tuesday and will reopen Thursday morning. In a corporate statement, they say:. “As you know, several areas across the country have seen a renewed increase in positive...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Hollywood Reporter

Twitter Rolls Out Tipping Feature to All Adult Users, Adds Bitcoin as Payment Method

Twitter is rolling out its tipping feature to all users 18 and older beginning Thursday and has added Bitcoin as another accepted form of payment. The social media platform began testing its Tips feature earlier this year with a select group of users, and payments could be processed via Bandcamp, Cash App, Chipper, Patreon, Razorpay, Wealthsimple, Venmo or GoFundMe, depending on the user’s choice. With Thursday’s updates, U.S. users will also get to use Strike, a payment app built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network that lets users send and receive Bitcoin. The addition of Bitcoin on Twitter is a major move into cryptocurrency for the social platform, though perhaps not a surprising one as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is a vocal proponent of crypto. Last year, Square — the payment company also led by Dorsey — purchased the equivalent of $50 million in Bitcoin and is building a business dedicated to decentralized finance using Bitcoin. Tipping will be available first to all iOS users, with Android expected to follow in the coming weeks. Twitter has not shared a timeline for when tips will be available to users accessing the social platform on the web.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Lee
wdrb.com

BBB shuts down website claiming to be Elizabethtown business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Better Business Bureau has shut down a website that was pretending to be a former auto dealership in Elizabethtown. The BBB says scammers used the name and reputation of 62 Auto Sales to trick people into thinking they were buying a car. The website, which...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
The Motley Fool

Can Governments Shut Down Bitcoin With Quantum Computers?

Most governments like Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) as much as we like walking with rocks in our shoes. Recent ransomware attacks, where hackers targeted vulnerable infrastructure such as gas pipelines and demanded ransom in the form of Bitcoin, add yet more scrutiny of the cryptocurrency. There's also plenty of regulatory scrutiny of the use of Bitcoin for illicit activities and money laundering. What's more, the energy use of Bitcoin mining has spiraled out of control in recent years and poses a direct threat to climate change initiatives.
ECONOMY
inforisktoday.com

New York Court Shuts Down Crypto Platform 'Coinseed'

New York officials won a court order shuttering cryptocurrency trading platform Coinseed, after it allegedly defrauded thousands of investors out of millions of dollars, according to State Attorney General Letitia James. The court awarded a $3 million judgment against Coinseed and its founder and CEO, Delgerdalai Davaasambuu. Some security experts...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Fake News#Food Drink#Global Newswire#Reuters#Cnbc#Bloomberg
Texarkana Gazette

Phony Walmart news release signals a crypto pump-and-dump scheme

The news release went out at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time Monday, just as the U.S. stock market opened. It claimed to be from Walmart and had some big news for the cryptocurrency industry: The nation's largest retailer would soon begin accepting payment in Litecoin, a digital currency. The announcement appeared...
MARKETS
SlashGear

Fake Walmart Litecoin partnership claim briefly pumps LTC

Walmart has disavowed a cryptocurrency announcement that claimed the retail giant had inked a deal with Litecoin, after a fake press release fooled a number of high-profile outlets. The news, purporting to be an official announcement from Walmart and Litecoin, was published on GlobeNewswire early on Monday morning, September 12.
LIFESTYLE
industryglobalnews24.com

Walmart is looking into fake press release regarding Litecoin Partnership

The Litecoin Foundation does not have any information regarding the origin of this news. GlobeNewswire has published a notice to disregard this news. On Monday, Walmart said it is looking into a fake press statement that was announcing its partnership with Litecoin. This fake news led to nearly 30% gains in the cryptocurrency. This news was issued by news distributor Glob....
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
inputmag.com

Fake Walmart press release sends litecoin price on a rollercoaster

First thing Monday morning, GlobeNewswire sent out a press release stating that Walmart had struck up a deal to support transactions with cryptocurrency litecoin. The internet was abuzz with the news. Litecoin isn’t a particularly trendy cryptocurrency option — at least not in comparison to something like bitcoin or ethereum — and Walmart has never really even expressed interest in accepting crypto payments. Well, the internet was right to be shocked by the news because it was actually fake.
MARKETS
WashingtonExaminer

Litecoin unstable after fake Walmart press release fools news outlets

Prices for the Litecoin cryptocurrency surged more than 20% on Monday before dropping back down after false reports emerged from several media outlets claiming Walmart would accept the cryptocurrency for payments. Reports emerged saying the major retail chain would allow customers to make purchases with cryptocurrencies. However, a spokesperson from...
MARKETS
NBC Connecticut

Walmart Debunks Litecoin Payments Announcement and 4 Other Key Things That Happened in Crypto This Week

After hitting its highest level since May, the price of bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, dropped below $50,000 last week and has since extended its losses. In the last seven days, the top cryptocurrencies by market value, including bitcoin, ether and cardano, are down. Other altcoins, like dogecoin and XRP, remain in the red too.
MARKETS
protocol.com

Litecoin's fake Walmart deal could have crypto regulators circling

A Walmart press release announcing a "major partnership" with litecoin sent the cryptocurrency soaring early Monday, before it quickly plunged again after the report was exposed as fake news. Litecoin's value soared more than 30% — to about $231 — on news that Walmart would begin allowing customers to make...
MARKETS
talesbuzz.com

Litecoin prices soar after fake Walmart crypto rollout

Cryptocurrency Litecoin briefly spiked more than 25 percent after a fake press release that duped much of the financial media claimed Walmart — the country’s biggest retailer — planned to let customers pay online with the crypto beginning next month. Much of the financial press, including CNBC and Reuters, ran...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Crypto pump-and-dump uses Litecoin and Walmart to dupe investors

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Bad actors published a fake press release on GlobeNewswire pretending that Walmart had teamed up with Litecoin. It...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy