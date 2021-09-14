Linn County's new undersheriff is first woman in the role
Linn County has a new undersheriff who is the first female selected to fill the role. The new second-in-command for the Linn County Sheriff's Office is Michelle Duncan, 47. Originally from Linn County, Duncan’s family moved to Northern California when she was 10. She graduated from Santa Teresa High School and graduated with a degree in criminal justice at San Jose Community College, according to county news release issued Monday morning.www.gazettetimes.com
