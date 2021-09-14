Kevione Faulk, daughter of former Patriots RB Kevin Faulk, dies

With the heartbreaking news earlier this week about one of our own, we are still sending so many prayers to the family of football legend Kevin Faulk. On Tuesday, September 13th local news reported that Kevin Faulk's 19 year old daughter Kevione Faulk had passed away suddenly. So far, no cause of death has been released, but it is certainly a shocking end for the student worker on the LSU football staff.

