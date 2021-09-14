CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevione Faulk, daughter of former Patriots RB Kevin Faulk, dies

 9 days ago

Kevione Faulk, the daughter of former New England Patriots running back Kevin, dies. She was 19 and a student worker on the LSU football team. Read more at WEEI.com.

SPORTS RADIO ESPN 1420

Local Community Mourns the Sudden Loss of Kevin Faulk’s 19-Year-Old Daughter, Kevione Faulk

It is with great sadness that we report Kevin Faulk's 19-year-old daughter, Kevione Faulk, has passed away. Kevione is one of Faulk's three children with his wife LaTisha and the news of her passing sent shockwaves through our local community. Although an official cause of death was not revealed, LSU confirmed the reports of her passing with a heartfelt message from the football team's official Twitter account.
Outsider.com

LSU Honors Kevione Faulk, Assistant Coach’s Daughter Who Died, During Saturday’s Game

On Saturday, the LSU football team honored the daughter of Assistant Coach Kevin Faulk, after her tragic death earlier this week. Faulk’s daughter, Kevione, died days before she turned 20 years old. At this point, her cause of death has not been revealed. But the Tigers wore decals on their helmet that read “KF” for Saturday’s game against the Central Michigan Chippewas.
Kevin Faulk
Popculture

Super Bowl Champion and LSU Assistant Coach Kevin Faulk's Daughter Dead at 19

Kevione Faulk, the daughter of LSU assistant football coach and Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk, died tragically on Monday, the team announced. She was 19 years old. The cause of death has not been announced at this time. "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk, and our thoughts...
HOT 107.9

Coach O: Kevin Faulk Not Expected to be at LSU Game Saturday

With the heartbreaking news earlier this week about one of our own, we are still sending so many prayers to the family of football legend Kevin Faulk. On Tuesday, September 13th local news reported that Kevin Faulk's 19 year old daughter Kevione Faulk had passed away suddenly. So far, no cause of death has been released, but it is certainly a shocking end for the student worker on the LSU football staff.
chatsports.com

Kevin Faulk S.B. Champ's Daughter Dead At 19 ... LSU Mourns Loss

LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers claim former Ravens RB off waivers

The 49ers on Wednesday added some running back depth by claiming Trenton Cannon off waivers from the Ravens. With an open roster spot there was no corresponding move required to get him on the roster. Cannon played in Baltimore’s season-opener and rushed twice for 5 yards in nine offensive snaps....
FanSided

Former KC Chiefs visit with New England Patriots

A couple of former K.C. Chiefs players took the chance to visit the New England Patriots on Tuesday for workouts among with several other NFL veterans in hopes of showing their production and potential to Bill Belichick and his staff. According to NFL reporter Mike Reiss of ESPN, the Pats...
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Cut Former Patriots Tight End

Nearly a week ago, the New York Giants squandered a massive opportunity to win a game over a division rival. New York looked to be en route to a big win over the Washington Football Team on Thursday night. Unfortunately, a stellar performance from quarterback Daniel Jones was all for nought.
All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

