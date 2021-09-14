Kevione Faulk, daughter of former Patriots RB Kevin Faulk, dies
Kevione Faulk, the daughter of former New England Patriots running back Kevin, dies. She was 19 and a student worker on the LSU football team. Read more at WEEI.com.www.audacy.com
Kevione Faulk, the daughter of former New England Patriots running back Kevin, dies. She was 19 and a student worker on the LSU football team. Read more at WEEI.com.www.audacy.com
All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.https://www.audacy.com/weei
Comments / 0