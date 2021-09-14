Severe Weather Statement issued for Carbon, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 19:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Carbon; Monroe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR CARBON AND SOUTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTIES At 837 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nesquehoning, or 7 miles west of Lehighton, moving southeast at 40 mph. Additional storms were moving across much of Monroe County. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Lehighton, Palmerton, Jim Thorpe, Nesquehoning, Weatherly, Stormville, Brodheadsville, New Mahoning, Kunkletown, Gilbert, Pocono Raceway, Lake Harmony, Rossland, Long Pond, Albrightsville, Kresgeville, Sun Valley, Jonas, Meckesville and Beltzville State Park. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 72 and 96. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 277 and 295. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH