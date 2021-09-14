CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates will wear No. 21 on Clemente Day this Wednesday

By Rachel Kalas, Andrew Limberg
 9 days ago

Members of the team, coaches, front office executives, staff, as well as the Pirates Charities, will join members of the Clemente family by participating in service projects around the Pittsburgh area.

