Call it the Julio Jones effect if you want, but the national media attention given to the Tennessee Titans this offseason hasn’t peaked like this since possibly 2008. That buzz will reach a fever pitch with Sunday’s season opener against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium, representing a return to (somewhat) normalcy as life shifts away from pandemic-era football played in empty stadiums with the echoes of piped in crowd noise ringing in the background.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO