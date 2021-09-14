CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 9 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;77;55;72;65;A stray t-shower;SSE;5;74%;74%;3. Albuquerque, NM;93;66;90;63;Sunny and very warm;ESE;6;22%;0%;7. Anchorage, AK;55;47;54;45;Cloudy;SSE;7;64%;70%;1. Asheville, NC;81;60;83;59;Partly sunny;SSE;4;66%;21%;7. Atlanta, GA;87;67;87;69;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;4;63%;30%;7. Atlantic City, NJ;86;73;80;74;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;77%;12%;6. Austin, TX;87;71;84;71;Humid with a...

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Up to 16-foot waves forecast near Chicago

Cooler weather is landing right on cue for the first day of Autumn. But first, the system delivering the cooler temps will soak the eastern third of the country, bring strong winds and 10 to 18-foot waves on some of the Great Lakes. A strong storm system is forecast to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Lakeshore Flood Warning At Indiana Beaches

CHICAGO (CBS) — With strong low pressure over the eastern Great Lakes, the northwest wind flow here will keep high waves along the Indiana beaches for the rest of the day Thursday. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) The low for Thursday night is 52 with clearing skies. Finally, the system departs, and we spent Friday with a ridge of high pressure parked overhead. This will bring lots of sun and warmer temperatures on Friday. The high is 79. (Credit: CBS 2) We are watching the next cold front developing across the Dakotas. This will bring rain after dark to our area Friday. (Credit: CBS 2) It’s a fast mover, so clearing beautifully for the weekend. The high for Saturday is 70 with sunny skies. For Sunday, the high is 77 with mostly sunny skies.
INDIANA STATE
Jacksonville Journal Courier

COVID-19 death rate four times higher in least vaccinated states

Over the past week, the average rate of COVID-19 deaths in the 10 least vaccinated states was more than four times higher than the rate in the 10 most vaccinated states over the same time period, according to CNN. Roughly eight out of every 100,000 residents died of COVID-19 over...
PUBLIC HEALTH

