US Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — With strong low pressure over the eastern Great Lakes, the northwest wind flow here will keep high waves along the Indiana beaches for the rest of the day Thursday. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) The low for Thursday night is 52 with clearing skies. Finally, the system departs, and we spent Friday with a ridge of high pressure parked overhead. This will bring lots of sun and warmer temperatures on Friday. The high is 79. (Credit: CBS 2) We are watching the next cold front developing across the Dakotas. This will bring rain after dark to our area Friday. (Credit: CBS 2) It’s a fast mover, so clearing beautifully for the weekend. The high for Saturday is 70 with sunny skies. For Sunday, the high is 77 with mostly sunny skies.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO