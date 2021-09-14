CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

In Upstate New York, an 18th-Century House With American Revolutionary History

By Laura Euler
Dirt
Dirt
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30LdOp_0bv7IL0400

Click here to read the full article.

Kinderhook, N.Y., in the Hudson Valley, is one of the oldest towns in the entire state, with the name appearing on documents as early as 1614. More than 150 years later, Martin Van Buren, the only president whose native language was not English (he grew up speaking Dutch), was born there, which is how he came by the nickname “Old Kinderhook.”

This elegant and pleasantly symmetrical Georgian manor house in Kinderhook was built in 1774 by David Van Schaack, one of the dozen-plus children of influential 18th century attorney Peter Van Schaack . It was considered “a magnificent dwelling, substantially constructed, and elegantly finished.” Note the stylish Palladian window, the classic five bays of Georgian and Federal houses, and the Greek-style entry. Today, with two wings which were added in the early 19th century, the house spans almost 5,800 square feet with six bedrooms and three bathrooms plus a powder room. Most of the rooms are bursting with color, a decorative touch that is entirely in keeping with the period of the home. It’s set on a generous 6.8 acres of flat land, so a new owner could easily add a pool. Asking $2.95 million, the house is represented by Andrew Gates at Houlihan Lawrence.

Tax records show the house is owned by antiques dealers Audrey and Stuart Peckner and, unsurprisingly, it is jam-packed with a treasure trove from a lifetime of collecting. (Most of the furniture and objects in the house are eighteenth century English pieces, which tend to fetch much lower in prices than similar American antiques.) The Peckners purchased the house in 2005 as a weekend retreat — at the time they lived full time in West Palm Beach — and the first order of business was to make a laundry list of repairs that included replacing or fixing the roof and foundation, the flashing and brickwork, the plumbing and all eight of the chimneys. Operating as N.P. Trent Antiques , the couple have built a flourishing business in English and European decorative arts, the best of which are shown off to perfection in the Kinderhook house. They moved north permanently in 2013, opening a since shuttered shop in Kinderhook as well as selling online.

The floors are mostly polished northern pine, the kitchen and bathrooms are updated, and while every room has a fireplace, only a few are original, including some adorned with hand-painted Delft tiles. Early nineteenth century renovations included the addition of porches at each end of the house, as well replacing the original wooden mantels with marble ones. A rear wing was also added around 1820 to accommodate a new kitchen as well as living quarters for slaves. (New York State abolished slavery in 1827.)

The house is popularly known as Burgoyne House, after General John “Gentleman Johnny” Burgoyne, who commanded a British army force in the Revolution. Burgoyne fought two small battles near Saratoga but was surrounded and outnumbered by American forces. He surrendered at Saratoga on October 17, 1777. On his way back to England after defeat, Burgoyne stayed at this house, as both an honored guest and a prisoner. Later, the mansion hosted Aaron Burr as a guest; and in Martin Van Buren’s time Henry Clay, Washington Irving, and Senator Thomas H. Benton visited the house.

Burgoyne’s surrender in 1777 is often considered the turning point of the American Revolution. The fact that Burgoyne stayed here on his trip back to London makes this house of especial historical interest. Fortunately, the current owners, through careful stewardship, have ensured this fascinating dwelling will survive for the next century, at least.

More from DIRT

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

New York City welcomes first whiskey distillery in over a century

Great Jones Distilling Company's four-story distillery, which opened last month in Manhattan, is the borough's first and only operating whiskey distillery to have opened in over a century. The distillery, which includes a cocktail bar, restaurant, event space and speakeasy, took six years to complete and faced many challenges before...
LIFESTYLE
untappedcities.com

The Vanderbilt Houses and Mansions in New York

The Vanderbilt family, the namesakes of New York sites such as Vanderbilt Avenue and skyscrapers like One Vanderbilt, was one of the richest families in American history. Their success began with the shipping and railroad endeavors of “Commodore” Cornelius Vanderbilt, and his descendants would go on to not only expand the family’s business and fortune but also build grand mansions throughout the city and surrounding area. There were dozens of mansions constructed on Fifth Avenue and nearby streets by his children and grandchildren, many of which were demolished. They also built luxurious summer cottages in Newport, Rhode Island, including The Breakers. However, in what was described as the “Fall of the House of Vanderbilt,” the Fifth Avenue mansions and estates in the New York area were either destroyed or converted into museums. Although much of the history of these historic structures now hides behind office buildings or department stores, learn more about the two dozen Vanderbilt homes in New York that once pulled in the most affluent and famous of guests.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

Discover the Hip Hotels Bringing Style to Upstate New York

Catskill, NY Reiki, sound baths, meditation, the best night’s rest—this wellness retreat offers it all on 50 verdant acres, with 24 modernist cabins conceived in partnership with Garrison Architects. The view from the spa’s exquisite pool would have made any Hudson River School painter swoon. From $399; piaule.com —Sam Cochran.
CATSKILL, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Van Buren
Person
Aaron Burr
Dirt

An Original Tuxedo Park House Is All Dressed Up for a New Century

Click here to read the full article. Welcome to Tuxedo Park, a historic and wealthy lower Hudson Valley community only forty miles outside Manhattan. Not normally accessible to the public, the gated village is famous for its many mansions designed by well-known Gilded Age architects, including Carrere & Hastings, McKim, Mead & White, and Warren & Wetmore for Wall Street titans, robber barons and scions of blue-blooded families. Names like J.P. Morgan, Mark Twain, Emily Post, and interior designer Dorothy Draper have made this small enclave discreetly famous and synonymous with high society. It all began in 1884 over lunch in New York...
LIFESTYLE
ABC7 Los Angeles

New museum in New York City to celebrate LGBTQ+ history and culture

NEW YORK CITY -- They broke ground Tuesday on Manhattan's Upper West Side for a museum that will celebrate the history and culture of the LGBTQ+ community. The American LGBTQ+ Museum is being built as a permanent expansion of the NY Historical Society building at 77th Street and Central Park West.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Observer

An Italian Masterpiece from the 17th Century Found in a Random New York Church

In a stroke of good fortune, an Italian Baroque painting by the artist Cesare Dandini was discovered in New Rochelle, New York early last year by an unsuspecting Iona College art history professor. The academic, Tom Ruggio, recently recounted his story, saying that as soon as he laid eyes on the canvas, he was certain that “a quest had begun.” While visiting the Church of the Holy Family, a place of worship located close to Iona College, Ruggio was stunned to lay eyes on a painting that was very much like similar ones in churches he’d seen when visiting Italy. Upon closer investigation, Ruggio became certain that the painting was authentic.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Amadhia

The Hardcore Heritage of Upstate New York

The geographical boundaries of upstate New York have been a topic of contention for years, never yielding a unanimous definition. The debate has inspired comical missives (“Everything north of Zabar’s,” one Twitter user quips) and heated public deliberations. What can’t be dismissed, though, is the enduring influence that upstate cities Albany, Troy, and Syracuse have had on hardcore and heavy music.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Manor House#Upstate New York#New York City#American Revolutionary#Dutch#Georgian#Palladian#Greek#English#European#British#Saratoga#Radio City Music Hall
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Haunted House Boasting Nine Ghosts Goes on the Market in Upstate New York

A residence in upstate New York that is purportedly home to a whopping nine ghosts has gone on the market with a rather weird asking price. According to a local media report, the property known as the Enslin Mansion is located in the city of Troy and has belonged to owner Michele Bell's family for over a century. A self-described empath and intuitive alchemist, she mused that the home "has a lot of spirits. It's very haunted" and boasts a wide array of eerie paranormal activity including strange sounds and unusual incidents involving the lights inside the house.
REAL ESTATE
Seacoast Online

York in American History: Temperance and the Maine Law of 1851

Notes: In this essay, James Kences traces the growth of the temperance movement in York that was part of a larger movement that led in 1851 to the Maine Law that prohibited the sale and manufacturer of alcoholic beverages. The “Maine Law” was repealed in 1858 and replaced by one that allowed the limited sale of alcohol as a beverage. Throughout this period, enforcement was a problem and bootlegging was commonplace. The Maine situation was part of a national effort to ban or at least regulate alcoholic beverages, which eventually led to the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the Prohibition Amendment, ratified in 1919. In York, as Kences demonstrates, there was strong support for limiting the use and sale of alcoholic beverages from early in the 1800s.
MAINE STATE
Lite 98.7

Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown

Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
WATERTOWN, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Celebrate the season with your best Upstate New York fall bucket list

It’s fall in Upstate New York and this colorful season paints the already beautiful landscape in crimsons, auburns, and beautiful golds. Filled with the warming scents of cinnamon and clove, the season’s flavors are also packed with apples and pumpkins and fall harvest favorites. However, Mother Nature’s grand finale is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Caribbean American Sworn in as New York Lieutenant Governor

Caribbean American New York State Senator, Brian Benjamin, has been sworn in as New York’s next Lieutenant Governor, less than a month after Governor Kathy Hochul announced his selection for the post. “New York State, I will do everything I can to make sure that those who are living at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
honolulumagazine.com

The History of Hawai‘i From Our Files: The Spectacle of Theater in the Islands Goes Back to the 18th Century

The new Waikīkī Theatre opens on Kalākaua Avenue with a rainbow-shaped proscenium flanked by artificial coconut trees and images of moving clouds projected on the ceiling and walls. It is the largest venue of Consolidated Amusement Co., which also opened the Hawai‘i Theatre in 1922 and the Princess Theatre in 1925, among others. But the spectacle of theater goes back much farther in the Islands.
HONOLULU, HI
WIBX 950

A Guide to 25 Of Upstate New York’s Best Small Towns

Upstate New York has hundreds of small towns. Each has its own identity, some big and important, others not so big but still a nice little place to raise a family. From tourist towns in the Finger Lakes, winter sports villages in the Adirondacks, summer camping favorites in the Finger Lakes, arts and crafts centers in the Catskills, and all the best that Western New York has to offer, the Empire State is blessed with an abundance of "pretty as a postcard" small towns and villages. While we are unable to highlight each of these hundreds of communities, here is a sample "road trip guide" to 25 that we believe are worth a visit, if for just an afternoon walk around or to have a bite to eat. We hope you enjoy this list of some of the best of the best that Upstate has to offer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

This Upstate City Has the Rudest Drivers in New York

I'm just in complete shock that it is not New York City. Have you had a bad experience in the city?. Driving is a privilege not a right. I often question how a lot of people on the roads today even got that privilege in the first place. New York has its fair share of bad drivers but surprisingly we don't have the worst. According to NBC New York, as of May of this year we actually had the best in the nation. It's hard to believe but just because you see someone driving like a jerk on the Taconic doesn't mean that we're all bad.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

Most Affordable Housing Markets in New York

We’re all familiar with those pandemic-era stories of New Yorkers fleeing the city for rural and suburban enclaves, trading small apartments for bigger ones where they can work remotely. For that reason, the number of available studios in Manhattan has soared by 39% compared to 2020, according to Jonathan Miller, president of the appraisal firm […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
veranda.com

Catherine Deneuve's 18th-Century French Country House Has Been Transformed Into a Five-Star Retreat

Seated an hour west of Paris in the heart of the Eure Valley lies a magnificent 18th-century Directoire estate and Jacque Wirtz-designed gardens that previously belonged to actress, style icon, and muse Catherine Deneuve. Hoteliers Frédéric Biousse and Guillaume Foucher fell in love with the bucolic splendor, romantic charm, and idyllic address of this destination and have transformed it into Les Domaines Fontenielle's seventh boutique property, Domaine de Primard, which opened earlier this summer.
LIFESTYLE
Dirt

Dirt

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
800
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

DIRT is a voyeuristic, tongue-in-cheek peek into the oft-clandestine real estate transactions of high-profile and/or high-net worth people across a broad spectrum of industries and professions. Our exhaustive real estate coverage spans a wide range of locations and architectural styles — from midcentury moderns to monstrous megamansions, there’s something for every real estate lover around the globe.

 https://www.dirt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy