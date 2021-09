The Janesville Jets dropped their first contest at the NAHL Showcase Thursday night at the Super Rink, falling to the El Paso Rhinos, 4-1. El Paso got out to a 4-0 lead midway through the second period before Janesville got on the board with a Cy LeClert goal at the 13:31 mark. It was LeClerc's third goal of the season. William Gustafson and Jan Lasak were credited with assists on the play.

