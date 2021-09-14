Hoard Museum to lead walking tours of Fort Atkinson Sept. 25
Join the Hoard Historical Museum as it hosts walking tours of downtown Fort Atkinson in conjunction with the downtown Saturday farmers markets on Sept. 25. “Every day we strive to fulfill our mission of preserving, protecting and promoting Fort Atkinson and the surrounding area’s history but not all of our history is in our museum,” said Merrilee Lee, Hoard Museum director. “So, let’s go to where our history is and learn about it.”www.dailyunion.com
