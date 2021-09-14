Hunters can now carry digital versions of licenses

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As the start of archery season in parts of the state is just days away, the Pennsylvania Game Commission wants hunters to know they can now carry digital versions of licenses instead of the paper version.

The Game Commission authorized this year that hunters and trappers will be allowed to carry digital versions, though paper harvest tags will still have to be carried and used in certain seasons. That includes tags for deer, bears, turkeys and bobcats.

If you’ve already purchased your hunting license for this season, you can download a PDF copy of it by logging in to your profile on HuntFishPA and accessing the purchase history.

