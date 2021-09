PETALUMA (KPIX) — The devastating Caldor Fire turned a lot of Northern California residents into refugees, and that included three black bear cubs, who have now found a temporary home in Sonoma County. But now they need the public’s help. The three cubs were evacuated from the Caldor Fire here to Petaluma, but unlike a lot of the fire refugees, it may be a while before they get back home. The orphaned cubs, a younger brother and sister and an older female, were all found wandering without their mothers in the fire zone. They were sent here to the...

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO