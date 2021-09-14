Iman Glowed in Gold Dolce & Gabbana x Harris Reed on the Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet
It's hard to stand out in a sea of celebrities wearing their most extravagant odes to American fashion, but at the Met Gala tonight, Iman stole the show. The iconic supermodel walked the red carpet in an otherworldly custom brocade bustier and trousers paired with a tiered, gilded feather cage overskirt and bespoke matching headpiece designed in a collaboration between Dolce & Gabbana and British-American designer Harris Reed. The look was all things red carpet gold—from the drama of the silhouette to the jaw-dropping accessories.www.harpersbazaar.com
