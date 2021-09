It's tricky to explain who Lee Pace plays in "Foundation," Apple's lavish new adaptation of Isaac Asimov's classic science-fiction novels. On one hand, he plays Emperor Cleon, the ruler of the Empire that oversees the known galaxy and its countless planets and civilizations. But he also plays ... Emperor Cleon and Emperor Cleon and Emperor Cleon, the fellow clones of their shared ancestor who ascend to the throne after one version grows older. Pace plays multiple Cleons across the first season of "Foundation," sharing the character with older and younger actors, handing previous version of Cleon off to one another as the character ages across the decades (and sometimes centuries) spanning first season. It's a bit of an acting magic trick, one that Pace shares with fellow Cleon actors Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton, and Cooper Carter. Each clone stands alone as his own character, even as he is played by several actors across several episodes covering many years. It's one of the show's most ambitious touches, and it all comes down to Pace anchoring it all.

