D-backs Preview #144: 9/13 @ Dodgers

By Jim McLennan
azsnakepit.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo far, the Diamondbacks are just 2-11 against the Dodgers this year. Indeed, since the end of August 2019, the team’s record against Los Angeles is a feeble 4-20. August 2019 was also the last time the Diamondbacks actually won a series anywhere against the Dodgers. If you look just at games in Los Angeles, things are even worse. You have to go back to April 2018 to find a series win for the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Since then, they have a 5-21 mark, including losses in 11 of the last 12 games here. The last time Arizona came to Los Angeles, the series included the hell that was the worst defeat in franchise history, a 22-1 defeat which featured the pitching debut of Josh Reddick.

