Vikings PFF grades: Lowest grades from regular season opener

By Jack White
 9 days ago
The Vikings had some lowlights in their defeat to the Bengals in Week 1. Minnesota struggled in pass coverage. The team was sloppy on offense, committing a plethora of holding and false start penalties.

The Vikings need to reassess and figure out what went wrong. Here are some players who need to improve, according to PFF.

Just a note: The players on this list all played at least 15 total snaps. The players who played less than that are not included, even if they received lower ratings.

Offense: C Garrett Bradbury

Minnesota Vikings tackle Brian O’Neill,left, center Garrett Bradbury, center, and rookie Christian Darrisaw chat during the NFL football team’s training camp, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

PFF grade: 37.4

TE Tyler Conklin

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin (83) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 46.6

OT Rashod Hill

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Rashod Hill (69) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 49.7

WR Dede Westbrook

Aug 17, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook (12) runs with the ball after the catch during training camp at Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 56.2

OL Oli Udoh

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Oli Udoh (74) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

PFF grade: 57.9

Defense: CB Bashaud Breeland

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) is defended by Minnesota Vikings defensive back Bashaud Breeland (21) during the second quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 26.0

CB Mackensie Alexander

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander gets set for a play during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

PFF grade: 39.6

DT Sheldon Richardson

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (90) taps defensive end Everyone Griffen (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

PFF grade: 40.3

DE D.J. Wonnum

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele, right, is hit by Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) during the first half of an NFL football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

PFF grade: 42.3

DE Everson Griffen

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gets away from Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everyone Griffen (97)during the second quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 52.0

