CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ronkonkoma, NY

Police: Ronkonkoma couple charged in crack and cocaine trafficking operation

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xQOk3_0bv7H5vU00

A Ronkonkoma couple is accused of taking part in a major crack and cocaine trafficking operation.

Police say the Heroin Task Force started an investigation into Kobaski Claros, 31, and Maria Rivera, 24, in March.

Police say they caught Claros in a drug sale on a side street near Express Drive South.

Detectives later searched the couple's home and say they seized 3 pounds of cocaine, nearly $14,000, scales, a stun gun and high-end clothing and jewelry.

If convicted of the top count, each face a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ronkonkoma, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Ronkonkoma, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cocaine#Heroin#The Heroin Task Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News 12

News 12

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy