Police: Ronkonkoma couple charged in crack and cocaine trafficking operation

A Ronkonkoma couple is accused of taking part in a major crack and cocaine trafficking operation.

Police say the Heroin Task Force started an investigation into Kobaski Claros, 31, and Maria Rivera, 24, in March.

Police say they caught Claros in a drug sale on a side street near Express Drive South.

Detectives later searched the couple's home and say they seized 3 pounds of cocaine, nearly $14,000, scales, a stun gun and high-end clothing and jewelry.

If convicted of the top count, each face a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.